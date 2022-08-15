Biden administration begins midterm election campaign

President Joe Biden and White House officials have begun traveling across the country this month to promote the Inflation Reduction Act, as well as other White House policies. The “Building a Better America” campaign, meant to highlight the successes and agenda of the Biden administration, will make a total of 35 trips across 23 states throughout the month of August, with more trips to come later this year.

A memo, obtained by Politico, from White House senior adviser Anita Dunn and deputy chief of staff Jen O’Malley Dillon outlined the “Building a Better America” campaign’s mission and some of the events planned for the latter half of August. The campaign focuses greatly on the Inflation Reduction Act, the recently passed health and climate legislation, while promoting the successes and continued agenda of the Democratic party before November’s midterm elections.

“The Administration and our allies will launch an aggressive effort to promote the benefits of the President’s accomplishments and the Inflation Reduction Act to the American people and highlight the contrast with Congressional Republicans’ vision,” Dunn and Dillon wrote in the memo to chief of staff Ron Klain.

Citing “a string of bill signings, gas prices back under $4, Sweden and Finland’s ascension to NATO, the House passage of the Inflation Reduction Act and more” as highlights of Biden’s leadership, Dunn and Dillon described how these trips across the country will emphasize the work of the current administration and how current policies will affect Americans.

“For many administrations, August can be a momentum killer. For this team, August is going to be a momentum builder,” Dunn and Dillon wrote. “Our goal for the next few weeks is simple: Take our message — one that we know resonates with key groups — and reach the American people where they are.”

On Aug. 17, the following conferences will take place:



“Secretary Vilsack will participate in a roundtable discussion with agricultural stakeholders on the Inflation Reduction Act in Grand Junction, CO with Sen. Bennet (D-CO).”

“Secretary Becerra will travel to Southern New Mexico for an event with Sen. Ben Ray Lujan (D-NM) and Sen. Heinrich (D-NM) that will highlight how the Inflation Reduction Act will lower prescription drug costs for Americans.”

“Secretary Haaland will be in Central California to meet with federal, state and local leaders, visit with farmers and water users, and hold a media availability to highlight Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act investments in drought resilience. Rep. Costa (D-CA) will join.”

Additionally, Biden is set to host a celebration of the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act in September and travel to Ohio for the groundbreaking of a new Intel facility. Biden will also speak in Pennsylvania on his Safer America Plan to help fight crime in the U.S., a trip delayed from July after the president tested positive for COVID-19.

This campaign follows several moves by the administration, such as signing the bipartisan CHIPS (Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors) and Science Act, the PACT Act and an airstrike that killed Ayman al-Zawahiri, a major orchestrator behind the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. These successes have fostered support for the Biden administration. Reuters reported that as of last week, Biden’s approval rating is up to 40% — the highest it’s been for the past two months.