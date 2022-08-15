Facebook Twitter
Church announces name of 2nd temple in Rexburg, Idaho

President Russell M. Nelson announces new temple locations during the Sunday afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. The new temple in Rexburg, Idaho, will be called the Teton River Idaho Temple.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

A second temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that will be built in Rexburg, Idaho, will be called the Teton River Idaho Temple, the church announced Monday.

The newest temple in Rexburg was one of 13 locations announced by President Russell M. Nelson during the closing session of the October 2021 general conference. Idaho has six operating temples and three that have been announced — the Teton River Idaho Temple and temples announced for Burley, Idaho, in April 2021 and Montpelier, Idaho, in April 2022. The operating temples are in Boise, Idaho Falls, Meridian, Pocatello, Rexburg and Twin Falls.

The church also announced the name of its third temple in England — the Birmingham England Temple. That location was announced at the close of the church’s most recent conference in April 2022, one of 17 announced by President Nelson.

The Birmingham temple will be England’s third.

The 192nd Semiannual General Conference of the church is scheduled for Oct. 1-2.

