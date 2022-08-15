Facebook Twitter
Utah football gets commitment from 3-star Hawaiian HS safety Brock Fonoimoana

By  Trent Wood Trent Wood
SHARE Utah football gets commitment from 3-star Hawaiian HS safety Brock Fonoimoana
merlin_2889694.jpeg

The Utah Utes take the field in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Late Monday night the Utah Utes got some promising news for the future.

Three-star Hawaiian safety Brock Fonoimoana announced on social media that he has committed to Utah, the latest pledge in the Utes’ 2023 recruiting class.

Listed at 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, Fonoimoana is rated a 3-star recruit by both 247 Sports and Rivals.

247 Sports’ Composite rating lists Fonoimoana as the sixth-best overall prospect in Hawaii and the 79th-best safety prospect in the country.

Fonoimoana chose the Utes over offers from Power 5 schools such as Stanford, Oregon State and Virginia, as well as additional FBS programs like BYU, San Diego State, Utah State and Hawaii, among others.

Per HUDL, Fonoimoana has played on both side of the ball at Kahuku High School — as a wide receiver and free safety — but has been recruited to play on the defensive side of the ball in college.

Fonoimoana is the 13th commitment in Utah’s increasing large 2023 recruiting class and the second safety, joining 4-star recruit Randon Fontenette.

