When does ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 2 come out?

The Amazon Prime Video series “The Summer I Turned Pretty” quickly jumped to the No. 1 spot on the streaming service’s charts soon after its premiere, leaving fans wanting more.

Driving the news: According to Deadline, “Prime Video gave an early Season 2 renewal to ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty,’ its series adaptation of Jenny Han’s YA novel, ahead of its June 17 premiere.”



The show has turned into another home run for author Han, whose other popular book trilogy-turned-movie series, “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before,” became one of Netflix’s “most viewed original films ever,” as I previously reported.

What they’re saying: While the exact release date of Season 2 is undetermined, filming for the upcoming episodes has officially started.



Prime Video posted a photo of Han and leading actress Lola Tung (who plays main character Belly) on Instagram on July 25 with the caption, “We are back in Cousins Beach! Season 2 is underway.”

Will there be a third season? The first and second seasons follow the first and second books in the series, so Han believes it would only make sense to have a third season for the final book.



“It’s totally up to what Amazon wants and really, truly what audiences want. I would love to get three seasons because there are three books. So I would love to be able to finish telling that story the way that I wrote it,” Han told Variety earlier this year.

“But I certainly don’t take anything for granted. I just hope people find the audience and people love it and want more,” she continued.

Will the cast be the same? Since the show follows the books, it’s safe to say we’ll see all the main characters we know and love once again in Season 2.



However, “Rachel Blanchard, who plays Susannah, may or may not be there if the character has passed in the time between seasons,” Elle magazine reported.

While Susannah decides to accept chemotherapy in the final episode of the show’s first season, her character actually passes away in the book series after rejecting medical treatment.

Details: “The Summer I Turned Pretty” follows main character Belly Conklin as she makes her way through life as a young woman, facing challenges that arise from an intense love triangle between her and her two childhood best friends, Jeremiah and Conrad.

