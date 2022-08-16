‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2 release date: when is Season 2 coming out?

It’s been over a year since the the first season of “Shadow and Bone” arrived on Netflix. Here’s what we know so far about the “Shadow and Bone” Season 2 release date.

Driving the news: Netflix officially renewed the popular fantasy series for a second season in June 2021, making the announcement in a YouTube video of the cast expressing their excitement over the new episodes.



“We cannot wait to get back together (and) bring Season 2 to life,” said Calahan Skogman, who plays Matthias in the show.

The official NetflixGeeked Twitter account shared a video of the cast in June announcing that filming for Season 2 was finally finished.

What they’re saying: According to The Digital Fix, “Shadow and Bone” Season 2 seems like it’s on track to air late this fall or early 2023.



“Shadow and Bone Season 1 started filming in October 2019 until March 2020. It then aired a year later, in April 2021,” The Digital Fix reported. With filming for the show’s sophomore season wrapping in June 2022, and with fewer COVID-19 delays, it seems safe to say it might not take a full year for the new season to be released.

Details: “Shadow and Bone” is based off the fantasy young adult book trilogy of the same name by Leigh Bardugo.

