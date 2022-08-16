‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2 release date: when is Season 2 coming out?
It’s been over a year since the show’s first season aired. Here’s what we know so far the ‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2 release date
Driving the news: Netflix officially renewed the popular fantasy series for a second season in June 2021, making the announcement in a YouTube video of the cast expressing their excitement over the new episodes.
- “We cannot wait to get back together (and) bring Season 2 to life,” said Calahan Skogman, who plays Matthias in the show.
- The official NetflixGeeked Twitter account shared a video of the cast in June announcing that filming for Season 2 was finally finished.
What they’re saying: According to The Digital Fix, “Shadow and Bone” Season 2 seems like it’s on track to air late this fall or early 2023.
- “Shadow and Bone Season 1 started filming in October 2019 until March 2020. It then aired a year later, in April 2021,” The Digital Fix reported. With filming for the show’s sophomore season wrapping in June 2022, and with fewer COVID-19 delays, it seems safe to say it might not take a full year for the new season to be released.
Details: “Shadow and Bone” is based off the fantasy young adult book trilogy of the same name by Leigh Bardugo.
- The show follows mapmaker and main character, Alina Starkhov (Jessie Mei Li). “Dark forces conspire against” Alina “when she unleashes an extraordinary power that could change the fate of her war-torn world,” according to the show’s official description.
- “Shadow and Bone” Season 1 is available to watch on Netflix and has eight episodes.