‘Covey has a lot of faith in me’: How a former Utes star has inspired, helped Utah receiver Devaughn Vele

In late July, before former Utah star Britain Covey traveled to Philadelphia for training camp with the Eagles, he stopped by the Utes’ campus to work out with some current Utah players.

Wide receiver Devaughn Vele took the opportunity to talk to Covey about playing at the next level.

While Vele is locked in on the upcoming season with the Utes, he is hoping to launch his own NFL career someday.

“I asked him a few pointers about the difference between the NFL and college football. He gave me a lot of good pointers,” Vele said of Covey. “The biggest thing is understanding that we think that NFL players don’t make mistakes. But they do. Their understanding of the game heightens more. They study film all the time. They know your tendencies. That’s what they exploit when they’re playing against you.

“This is most possibly my last season but I’m also looking at the future, what I can contribute if I make it to the NFL. I’ve been working on my craft, little things. Instead of just having that one-foot tap-in for sideline catches, I’m practicing having two feet in. Things like that to heighten my game to not only help my team out but to also prepare me for the next level.”

During his time at Utah, Covey caught 184 passes for 2,011 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also ran for 300 yards and accumulated 1,092 yards on punt returns, with four touchdowns, and 838 yards in kick returns, and one TD.

Covey is supportive of his former teammates, like Vele, and he continues to try to help them.

“Covey has a lot of faith in me. He told me that I can definitely play in the NFL. To hear that from a guy that’s balling out in the NFL himself, it means a lot to me,” Vele said. “The leadership that he had will always stay with me. I’m wishing him the best but I’m not worried about him. I know he’s going to ball out.

“But he’s definitely helped me out a lot this offseason, texting me and talking to me,” he continued. “I’ve been watching his film to help me with releasing and running my routes. If you can pick the mind of a pro athlete like NFL players, and (apply) that, you can be a very successful player.”

Now that Covey is gone, Vele is trying to step up as a team leader to help fill that leadership void.

“Definitely. It’s a daily reminder, understanding that I’m one of those senior guys that the younger guys look up to. I’m not that freshman anymore where I can hide in the back and not say anything in meetings,” he said. “I’m just focusing on what I need to do now — making sure that as a group we’re doing what we need to do. I’m looking out for the younger guys, making sure they understand the plays and showing up on time. It’s a different role but nothing changes in the program.

“It’s been a successful program since I’ve been here. We’re continuing to do the same thing. We’re helping the younger guys understand that this is something that we’ve built and that our predecessors before us were doing it,” he said. “The biggest thing this year is I’m one of the veteran guys now. It’s a different perspective. I’m not one of those coming in and having to understand the plays. I already know all of the plays. Now it’s about working on my craft.”

Vele knows that the future is now. The Utes are defending Pac-12 champs, ranked No. 7 in the preseason Associated Press poll, and are considered a contender for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

“Obviously, my No. 1 focus is on this season. I’m not selfish … I don’t want to be a stat chaser. If I get 1,000 yards (receiving), it would be amazing. That’s what I’m aiming for. But that’s not my No. 1 goal. My No. 1 goal is this team,” he said. “Coach (Kyle Whittingham) always preaches that and all the coaches do. The culture we have at Utah is the team always comes first.

“As much as I’m trying to work toward the NFL, and trying to get better and getting ready for that next step, the first step is still getting through the season. We have a lot of expectations for this team. I’m excited for this team. That’s the main focus. But it’s definitely in the back of my mind. This season definitely comes first.”