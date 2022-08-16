Sacheen Littlefeather, actress and activist, dies at 75

Sacheen Littlefeather is most widely known for her actions at the Oscars half a century ago when she became the first Native American woman to stand on the awards stage. Sunday, at the age of 75, Littlefeather died at her home in Marin County, California, per The Washington Post.

What happened at the 1973 Oscars?

Marlon Brando faced steep competition on the night of the 1973 Academy Awards. In the running for best actor were Michael Caine, Laurence Olivier, Peter O’Toole and Paul Winfield.

Bob Fosse’s “Cabaret” had been sweeping the categories, winning best director, best actress (Liza Minnelli), best cinematography and others. There was another iconic movie in contention that night, however: Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather.”

Consistently ranked as one of the greatest movies of all time, it was no surprise then, that Brando was awarded an Oscar for his portrayal of the titular character Don Vito Corleone. But it wasn’t Brando that stepped into the spotlight that night.

Instead, a 26-year-old Sacheen Littlefeather took the stage. She calmly stated that Brando will not accept the award because of “the treatment of American Indians today by the film industry.” By this time, both applause and booing were heard from the star-studded audience.

After mentioning the “recent happenings at Wounded Knee,” she ended her short speech with the hope that “in the future, our hearts and our understandings will meet with love and generosity.” She had been threatened with arrest if she went over 60 seconds, and was ushered off the stage where two security guards were waiting, according to People.

On the “Dick Cavett Show,” Brando addressed the incident. “I was distressed that people should have booed and whistled and stomped, even though perhaps it was directed at myself,” he said. “They should have at least had the courtesy to listen to her.”

The academy apologizes

Almost 50 years later, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences formally apologized for Littlefeather’s treatment that night. Former academy president David Rubin said in a letter “The abuse you endured because of this statement was unwarranted and unjustified. The emotional burden you have lived through and the cost to your own career in our industry are irreparable.”

Littlefeather responded to the letter with lightness, saying “we Indians are very patient people — it’s only been 50 years! We need to keep our sense of humor about this at all times. It’s our method of survival.”

An event was held on Sept. 17, “a program of conversation, reflection, healing and celebration,” according to the announcement.

In an interview with the Guardian, she broke the news that she had terminal breast cancer, the later cause of her death. “I’m going to the world of my ancestors. I’m saying goodbye to you… I’ve earned the right to be my true self.”