Who’s recruiting QB Isaac Wilson? Zach Wilson’s brother shined in his first high school start

Isaac Wilson isn’t your typical football recruit.

He’s the brother of New York Jets starting quarterback Zach Wilson, and before he even made his first high school start, Isaac Wilson was a consensus four-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting class.

On Friday, though, that first start was quite memorable for Wilson, as he led Corner Canyon High to a 45-7 victory over Herriman during the opening weekend of Utah high school football.

The 6-foot, 160-pound junior threw for 450 yards and six touchdowns, while completing 70% of his passes (21 of 30). That equates to a 152.1 QB rating.

Wilson threw touchdown passes to five different receivers, including two to his favorite target, Tate Kjar, who had eight catches for 206 yards.

One of Wilson’s touchdown passes was a 95-yarder to Kjar, and his other touchdown throws went for 7, 41, 45, 30 and 14 yards.

.@Isaac_kawika was in his bag last night.



Dude threw for 450 yards and 6 TDs in Corner Canyon's 45-7 season opening win over Herriman. @CCHSFOOTBALL_ pic.twitter.com/iyhW60q97A — Zack Poff (@Zack_Poff_MP) August 13, 2022

Where does Isaac Wilson rank in the 2024 recruiting class?

Wilson is rated a four-star prospect by every major national recruiting service.

The 247 Sports composite rankings have him as the No. 10 QB in the 2024 class, No. 121 overall and the top recruit out of Utah.

Rivals also has Wilson as the top 2024 prospect coming out of Utah, No. 223 nationally and No. 13 among quarterbacks.

ESPN is the lone dissenter among Utah prospects — ranking him behind Cyprus High offensive tackle Isaiah Garcia — but still has Wilson as the No. 10 QB in the class and No. 252 nationally.

Who has offered Isaac Wilson?

Wilson holds scholarship offers from nine schools, according to 247 Sports.

That includes two in-state programs, BYU and Weber State, as well as four Power Five schools — Miami, Oregon, Arizona, Oregon State — and three other Western programs, San Diego State and San Jose State of the Mountain West, and Idaho State in the Big Sky.

This summer, Wilson shared several photos from football camps he visited. In addition to BYU, he attended camp at Alabama, Georgia, Miami Oklahoma and LSU.

When can you see Isaac Wilson play?

The Chargers next play a nationally ranked opponent, Bishop Gorman of Nevada, this Friday. Bishop Gorman is ranked No. 6 in the country by MaxPreps.

Corner Canyon will also be featured on national television later, when the Chargers face Lone Peak in a rematch of last year’s 6A championship game, when the Knights knocked off the Chargers.

The two teams play on Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. MT, with the game televised on ESPNU.

Two years ago, former Corner Canyon High quarterback Jaxson Dart had a breakout game on national television, throwing six touchdowns in a win over Bingham in a game televised on ESPN. That helped jump-start his recruiting, and Dart signed with USC, before transferring to Ole Miss this year.

