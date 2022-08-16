Chick-fil-A has a new menu item. It’s ‘bold and bite-sized’

One of the most beloved fast-food chains is getting serious about competing in the breakfast space.

Chick-fil-A already offers granola, fruit cups, Egg White Grills and chicken, egg and cheese on a bagel. But a new “bite-sized” menu item is in the works.

What is the new menu item at Chick-fil-A?

The last breakfast item Chick-fil-A introduced was the Hash Brown Scramble Bowl in 2017. The fast-food chain said it is testing the Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites.

Baked in-house “with whole eggs, Mexican-style chorizo sausage, and a blend of cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses,” this new item is the perfect on-the-go meal.

“As summer ends and the back-to-school morning routine begins, we wanted to offer our customers a new protein-packed entrée that keeps them satisfied when they’re on the go without sacrificing taste,” said Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, according to Nation’s Restaurant News.

“Our guests are asking for more bite-sized, shareable breakfast options, and we look forward to hearing what they think about our limited-time Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites test,” she added.

The item will be available starting Aug. 22.

Where can I buy Chick-fil-A’s Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites?

The Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites will be available at the participating restaurants in these cities:

