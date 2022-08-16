Zach Wilson’s knee surgery ‘deemed a success’, per report. What does it mean for his return?

The report on Zach Wilson’s arthroscopic surgery performed Tuesday is a good one.

The procedure “was deemed a success,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini first reported Tuesday, after the New York Jets quarterback flew to Los Angeles for the surgery.

“There were no surprises from the original diagnosis,” Cimini reported.

Wilson was diagnosed with a torn meniscus and bone bruise in his right knee — an injury with an initial timeline expected to sideline him two to four weeks — after he was injured in the team’s preseason opener last Friday.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the plan for the surgery was just a meniscus trim, and that’s all that ended up happening.

“But there was a chance it was more. This is good news,” Rapoport said.

Time will tell whether the surgery and his recovery efforts allow Wilson to return in time for Week 1. The Jets open the regular season with a home game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 11.

There’s optimism out of the Jets’ camp, according to several reporters.

Rapoport said Week 1 is still possible for Wilson’s return, while adding, “They’ll be cautious until he’s 100%.” He elaborated further, calling the recovery process “complicated.”

“The recovery plan for #Jets QB Zach Wilson is complicated,” Rapoport wrote on Twitter. “There is the bone bruise — which needs rest. And the meniscus, which was trimmed. Rests means off his feet. The team won’t put him on the field until he’s 100%, meaning it may not be Week 1. That said, overall good news.”

With Wilson sidelined, New York is turning to veteran quarterback Joe Flacco — ESPN’s Adam Schefter said he’s “in line to start the regular-season opener vs. his former Ravens team.”

The 37-year-old filled in last season when both Wilson and fellow quarterback Mike White missed time with injuries.

“Joe’s a pro. He’s been there, he’s done that. He’s been a Super Bowl MVP, a world champion,” Jets coach Robert Saleh told reporters Sunday, per the team’s official website.

“I think he’s going to be fine, especially for the remainder of the preseason. We’ll see everything else with Zach’s knee, but we have all the faith in the world in Joe.”