Are these NFL players with Utah ties the best in the league at their jersey number?

How much athletes think about what jersey number they wear runs the gamut, from those who are content with whatever digits to those who hold a certain number with a level of sacredness.

But which player in the NFL is the best at each of the numbers that are eligible to be worn, from 1-99?

On Tuesday, NBC Sports Boston published a list by Max Molski in which he determined who the best player in the league at each of those numbers, and three players with Utah ties made the list.

First up was Utah State Aggies legend and new Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner wearing No. 45, second was former BYU Cougars linebacker Fred Warner of the San Francisco 49ers wearing No. 54 and third was former Bingham High star tight end Dalton Schultz, who wears No. 86 for the Dallas Cowboys.

Of Wagner, Molski wrote, “After spending 10 seasons in Seattle, the future Hall of Famer is reversing his number from 54 with his former NFC West rival.”

As Molski noted, Wagner changing his number gave less competition for Warner at No. 54.

Warner was the fourth consecutive linebacker ranked, and Molski wrote, “Continuing the run of dominant linebackers, Warner beats out Lavonte David (of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and Eric Kendricks (of the Minnesota Vikings) as the top No. 54 in football.”

As for Schultz, Molski wrote, “Schultz beats out Zach Ertz as the best tight end wearing No. 86. The Cowboys TE had the most catches, yards and touchdowns of his career in 2021.”

Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase was the top No. 1, and perhaps the very best was saved for last, as Rams legend Aaron Donald took honors for jersey No. 99.

