10 safe sunscreen options for this summer

Sunscreen is an important tool to help protect your skin against the sun’s harmful ultraviolet rays. However, it can be difficult to find ones that aren’t loaded with chemicals or other harmful ingredients.

If you’re looking for safe, nontoxic sunscreens that won’t cause cancer, then keep reading.

10 alternatives to Banana Boat Sunscreen

Not all Banana Boat sunscreens are toxic — Banana Boat has only recalled its Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30, as I previously reported. However, it’s important to know about non-toxic sunscreen options on the market.

