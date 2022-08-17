10 safe sunscreen options for this summer

Sunscreen is an important tool to help protect your skin against the sun’s harmful ultraviolet rays. However, it can be difficult to find ones that aren’t loaded with chemicals or other harmful ingredients.
If you’re looking for safe, nontoxic sunscreens that won’t cause cancer, then keep reading.
10 alternatives to Banana Boat Sunscreen
Not all Banana Boat sunscreens are toxic — Banana Boat has only recalled its Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30, as I previously reported. However, it’s important to know about non-toxic sunscreen options on the market.
- Kabana Green Screen Organic Sunscreen: This sunscreen is made with only eight ingredients, with many of them being organic. The active ingredient is non-nano zinc oxide, and the company says that it is safe for babies and children.
- Badger Organic Kids Mineral Sunscreen Cream: With an SPF of 40 and safe, effective, USDA-certified organic ingredients, Badger sunscreen is a win-win.
- All Good Kid’s Mineral Sunscreen Spray: Not a fan of lotions? This All Good spray sunscreen is perfect for those who aren’t a fan of having to rub lotion in those hard to reach spots. It’s water resistant, coral reef friendly and great for kids.
- Thinkbaby Baby Sunscreen: 50 SPF, vegan, cruelty-free and reef-friendly? Thinkbaby sunscreen is a great option.
- Supergoop PLAY 100% Mineral Lotion: Supergoop has been dominating the sunscreen market, and for good reason. According to its product description, this lotion “is made with nourishing tucuma butter and antioxidant-rich green algae to smooth and moisturize skin while helping shield it from UV rays.” Score!
- UnSun Hydrating Full Coverage Body Lotion: With luxurious ingredients like baobab oil and prickly pear cactus, this sunscreen provides protection and extra moisture for your skin.
- Goddess Garden Mineral Sunscreen Spray: Made with organic aloe vera and coconut oil, this soothing mineral sunscreen spray is a great safe alternative to Banana Boat sunscreens.
- Poofy Organics Sunscreen: This sunscreen doesn’t have any chemical fragrances, parabens or nanoparticles, only natural ingredients like jojoba and coconut oil.
- BeautyCounter Mineral Sunscreen Stick: A sunscreen stick is the perfect option to throw in your bag for on-the-go reapplying. Check out this reef-friendly and water-resistant sunscreen stick.
- Babo Botanicals Sheer Zinc Continuous Spray: Despite this being advertised as baby sunscreen, people of all ages can use this product. It’s hypoallergenic and works well for those with sensitive skin.