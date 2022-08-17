Cougars entering crunch week, defense making noise

This article was first published in the Cougar Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Tuesday night.

This is a week of whittling down a depth chart, solidifying position competition and making a preliminary travel list for the trip to Tampa Bay to face South Florida on Sept. 3. In other news, the BYU athletic department announced a new NIL resource for its athletes, taking advantage of digital NIL opportunities. Read about this in Jay Drew’s piece here.

Cougar Insiders predictions

Question of the week: Jaren Hall told the media after a practice session he believed this year’s BYU defense is the best he has gone up against in the five years he’s been at BYU. Is this valid or just enthusiasm by a team leader?

Jay Drew: When I first heard Jaren Hall say “Luckily, our defense is one of the best defenses I have gone against in my five years at BYU” after the Cougars’ first scrimmage last Saturday, I found myself nodding in agreement. Upon second thought, I am not so sure. So I’m going to chalk it up to a respected team leader saying the right things after a head-to-head encounter with that defense.

Why am I a bit skeptical of Hall’s pronouncement? For starters, the Cougars don’t have a lot of playmakers on defense. There’s no Kyle Van Noy or Sione Takitaki in this group. Sure, there are some solid players such as Keenan Pili, Payton Wilgar and Malik Moore. But nobody strikes fear into the hearts of opposing quarterbacks.

Second, BYU doesn’t have an experienced strong safety. Moore needs a capable running mate. And third, I’m not convinced that this team will be able to put together a ferocious pass rush. Time will tell.

Dick Harmon: This is certainly a “show me” situation. The last time we witnessed this team at a bowl game, an injury-riddled defense couldn’t get off the field. In the win against USC, offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick said he didn’t recognize any of BYU’s defenders. But I have a little more optimism for this defense because the core linebacking crew is back and if Keenan Pili and Payton Wilgar can stay healthy, I think the front seven will be able to pressure for a couple of reasons.

Kalani Sitake said his corners are the fastest since he’s been at BYU, which then enables a lot of man coverage, a key in creating pressure. I think linemen Gabe Summers, who is bigger, Tyler Batty, who is healthier, Caden Haws, Earl Tuioti-Mariner and Atunaisa Mahe will join John Nelson and Bruce Mitchell in giving BYU’s defensive front some considerable size and more athleticism. A sound rotation could keep this group fresh and effective. BYU has enough speedy corners to exchange bodies for a suitable safety to play alongside a talented Malik Moore.

I do think Jaren Hall was genuinely throwing the D a bone in his quote because in the first scrimmage the offense had a tough time scoring the entire session. He did speak from daily evidence of his opinion and underscored it with what he saw at scrimmage.

Cougar tales

Plus, BYU announced a LaVell Edwards Stadium enhancement that will cater to its corporate partners.

, @BYUfootball taking it to the next level.



"Bamba has a very high ceiling. He has great length at 6'3, and he recently ran a 4.34 forty-yard dash at a Tyler Junior College camp. "https://t.co/1jqdb1cANC — Dr. Derwin L. Gray (@DerwinLGray) August 15, 2022

Interesting development…McClain enters the portal right after Bohanon is announced as the starter.



BYU has been fortunate to have backup QBs stick around, pretty rare in this era of college football https://t.co/tSTxxyL8jl — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) August 15, 2022

Fanalyst

Comments from Deseret News readers:

Since there was no P5 money, recruits and high-paid coaches, why did the Cougs beat five Pac-12 teams?



The team living on crumbs defeated those with the pot of gold.

— Worf

Heads are going to explode over on CB (Cougarboard.com) in the echo chamber when they read this headline and some choice quotes about the defense.



When Jaren Hall says this is the best defense he has faced in 5 years at BYU — I wish he had clarified whether that included opposing defenses or just BYU defenses. That would make some heads explode if he meant including opposing defenses. That would even explode heads of the haters that frequent this comment section!

— Cougarbib2

