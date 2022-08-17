Garth Brooks is coming to Disney+ in an unexpected way

For four years, Garth Brooks has been on a massive stadium tour that finally concludes next month with five shows in Dublin, Ireland.

But while performing for millions of fans across the U.S., the country superstar has managed to contribute his voice to another project that doesn’t involve singing “Friends in Low Places” or “The Dance.”

Garth Brooks joins National Geographic for ‘America’s National Parks’

Brooks is the executive producer and narrator of “America’s National Parks,” a five-part National Geographic documentary series that premieres Aug. 29, Billboard reported.

The series celebrates the following five national parks:



Aug. 29 — Grand Canyon.

Aug. 30 — Yosemite.

Aug. 31 — Big Bend.

Sept. 1 — Badlands.

Sept. 2 — Hawaii volcanoes.

A recently released trailer reveals Brooks narrating a scene between a female mountain lion and her daughter during a winter at the Grand Canyon. Each episode begins with a message from first lady Jill Biden, who talks about the national park and its part in American history, according to Billboard.

“Our national parks are truly an amazing gift. The land is what defines us. The land is what tells the American story,” Brooks said in a statement, per Wide Open Country. “It is such an honor and I’m so excited to be a part of this series — a series that celebrates all our heritage.”

The entire series will be available for streaming on Disney+ starting Aug. 31.

Another Jill Biden, Garth Brooks collaboration

This isn’t the first time Brooks has collaborated with Jill Biden.

The first lady invited Brooks to perform at President Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony, the Deseret News previously reported. Brooks initially met Jill Biden when he performed “We Shall Be Free” at Barack Obama’s inauguration in 2009.

Brooks performed “Amazing Grace” at Biden’s inauguration, a move that got mixed reactions from his fans. But the country star said his performance was “not a political statement,” Entertainment Tonight reported at the time.

“This is a statement of unity. This is kind of how I get to serve this country,” Brooks said. “This is an honor for me to get to serve. ... And it’s one of the things that, if my family is around, no matter who the president-elect is, it’s an honor to be asked.”