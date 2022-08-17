Here’s who made it to the ‘AGT’ finale (so far)

“America’s Got Talent” is cutting down its competition fast, with only two out of 11 acts each week landing a spot in the show’s finale.

Here’s a look at who has made it to the finale so far.

Avery Dixon reaches ‘AGT’ finale

During the first live show, which aired Aug. 9, saxophonist Avery Dixon was one of two acts that viewers voted through to the finale.

Dixon revealed during his audition — which has more than 6 million views on YouTube — that he was bullied for his voice and his appearance when he was younger and ultimately found the saxophone to be an outlet for him to escape all of the negativity.

The 21-year-old musician from Atlanta got the thousands of people in attendance — and the “AGT” judges — on their feet as he performed a rousing rendition of Otis Redding’s “Try a Little Tenderness” on the sax.

“You need to be here, you’re supposed to be here,” “AGT” judge Howie Mandel said after Dixon’s performance. “And you will change the world.”

“When you play with your instrument, you play with your heart, and we feel it,” Klum added.

“AGT” host Terry Crews went on to give Dixon the Golden Buzzer, immediately advancing the saxophone player to the live shows, where he performed Stevie Wonder’s “Higher Ground” and proceeded to earn enough audience votes to land a spot in the finale.

Drake Milligan reaches ‘AGT’ finale

Singer Drake Milligan also reached the “AGT” finale, thanks to votes from the show’s millions of viewers.

During Milligan’s audition — which has more than 5 million views on YouTube — Mandel claimed that the singer was “the new Elvis of country” with his original song “Sounds Like Something I’d Do.”

“I think that song’s a hit,” the “AGT” judge said. “And I think that you’re a hit. You’re like the new Elvis of country. I think you’re going to break out from this particular song, this particular moment, on this particular night.”

The singer from Fort Worth, Texas — who has been an Elvis fan since he was 7 — performed another original song, “Kiss Goodbye All Night,” for the live show that aired Aug. 9.

Milligan is releasing his debut album on Sept. 15 — a day after the two-part “AGT” finale, according to a news release sent to the Deseret News.

Will Chapel Hart or Madison Taylor Baez make the ‘AGT’ finale?

The second live show aired on Aug. 17, and Mandel called the show “the most competitive episode I’ve ever seen,” USA Today reported.

The episode featured two Golden Buzzer acts: country trio Chapel Hart and 12-year-old singer Madison Taylor Baez. On Wednesday night, “AGT” will reveal the two acts from last night’s episode that received the most audience votes to land a spot in the finale.

Other acts from Tuesday’s show include:



The Pack Drumline.

The Brown Brothers.

Mr. Pants.

Fusion Japan.

Freckled Zelda.

Duo Rings.

Wyn Starks.

Aiko Tanaka.

Yu Hojin.

The results episode airs on NBC at 7 p.m. MDT.

