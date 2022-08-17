Facebook Twitter
The terribly punny joke Jamaal Williams told on the latest episode of ‘Hard Knocks’

By  Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams participates in drills at the Lions NFL football practice facility, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Allen Park, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Former BYU Cougars running back Jamaal Williams was one of the stars of the first episode of this year’s edition of “Hard Knocks,” the HBO show that is chronicling the Detroit Lions, most notably because he gave an impassioned speech at the end of a lackluster day of practice.

In the second episode released on Tuesday, Williams is shown on camera a few brief times, but isn’t featured at all until the very end. Like, the last few seconds.

Lovers of puns will say that the very best was saved for last.

During the credits at the end (yes, this didn’t even get in the main show), Williams is seen speaking to Lions guard Jonah Jackson when he asks, “What do you call James Bond taking a bath?”

Jackson looked blankly for a few seconds before Williams offered up the punchline (spoiler alert incoming): “Bubble 007.”

Williams then took a sip of sports drink with a satisfying look on his face as Jackson looked at the camera in disgust and shook his head.

Williams then looked at the camera in complete delight as the show ended.

