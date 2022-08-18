History Channel’s ‘Alone’: Season 10, spinoff shows and more

The popular extreme survival show “Alone” wrapped up its ninth season last week and fans are already itching for more.

Driving the news: While there hasn’t been official word of Season 10’s confirmation or release date, two spinoff shows have been announced: “Alone: The Skills Challenge” and “Alone: Frozen.”



“The Skills Challenge,” which premiered Aug. 4, “focuses on three former ‘Alone’ participants as they compete in build challenges, devised by another former participant, to develop shelter in the wilderness,” Variety reported.

“Frozen,” which premieres Thursday, Aug. 11, follows six former “Alone” contestants as they try to survive 50 days in the harsh winter of Labrador, Canada. Winners will split a $500,000 cash prize, per Variety.

What they’re saying: According to the New York Daily Gazette, fans have been speculating that if Season 10 were to follow past production schedules, filming would have started just after the Season 9 finale.



This means the next season would not be available on streaming platforms for at least another year, matching up with past episode timelines.

Details: “Alone” debuted in 2015 and puts 10 competitors to the test to see how long they can survive in the wilderness in a remote location.

