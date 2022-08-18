What will happen to Will Byers at the end of ‘Stranger Things’?

With “Stranger Things” Season 4 ending on a a cliffhanger last month, fans are dying to know what the final season holds for character Will Byers.

Warning: spoilers ahead.

Driving the news: In the last episode of Season 4 Volume 2, Will seems to be connected to the villain Vecna in some way. Will tells Mike, “... I can feel him, and he’s hurt. I can still remember what he thinks and how he thinks, and he’s not going to stop.”



Will’s connection to Vecna and the Upside Down has led fans to believe he will have a more significant role in Season 5.

What they’re saying: In an interview with Collider, writers Matt and Ross Duffer confirmed Will’s crucial part in the show’s finale, saying, “Will’s going to be a big part and focus, is really all I can say of Season 5, in his journey.”



“We’re starting to see his coming of age, really. Which has been challenging for a number of reasons, some of which are supernatural. But you’re starting to see him come into his own,” Matt Duffer continued.

Ross Duffer teased that there may be some loose ends being tied up, and not only for Will’s character. “(It’s) setting up us coming full circle back to Season 1. I think you’ll see that with a couple of the character arcs, not just with Will,” Ross said.

Fans have been cooking up some of their own theories for what happens to Will in “Stranger Things” Season 5. One YouTube video hypothesized that Will might end up being the only one who can save the day, whether by having to sacrifice himself in order to destroy the Upside Down or communicating with Vecna outright.

Details: After Season 4 ended on a huge cliffhanger — with the Upside Down merging into the show’s fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana — fans are hoping Season 5 will bring even more action, adventure and answers to burning questions for all of the cast.

