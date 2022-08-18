When does ‘Manifest’ Season 4 come out? Final season to be released on Netflix

After three seasons, fans were crushed when NBC announced that “Manifest” was canceled in 2021. However, after the show gained popularity on Netflix, the streaming service announced that “Manifest” would return for a fourth and final season. When does “Manifest” Season 4 come out on Netflix?

Driving the news: “Manifest” originally premiered on NBC in September 2018. After three seasons, NBC announced it would be canceling the show in May 2021. According to USA Today, Netflix announced last August that it would renew the show for a fourth and final season.



“Manifest” creator and showrunner Jeff Rake discussed the renewal with Entertainment Weekly. “There is something very meta about the show’s death and rebirth, given that that’s the story of the series itself,” Rake explained.

“Typically we have to wait for a good result and that was the case here,” Rake said. “... I couldn’t be more delighted. Truly worth the wait.”

What they’re saying: While Netflix hasn’t announced the “Manifest” Season 4 release date yet, many fans speculated that it would be released on Aug. 28 of this year, in honor of Flight 828. According to Deadline, “Manifest” Season 4 will likely drop this fall.



In a video, Rake revealed that while Season 4 won’t be released on Aug. 28, fans can expect “very important information” on that date.

“We’re so grateful that we’re able to come back together and finish the story out,” Josh Dallas, who plays Ben Stone, told Netflix Life. “... to know it’s finally coming to an end is gratifying and sad all at the same time.”

Details: Season 3 explored the consequences of Flight 828 over a year after the flight returned home. After ending on a massive cliffhanger — Cal disappearing and reappearing as a full-grown adult — fans are ready for answers in Season 4.



Netflix released a teaser for Season 4, which shows Michaela Stone (Melissa Roxburgh) going undercover to investigate cargo holders at a shipping yard.

Follow the calling. Manifest Season 4 coming soon, exclusively to Netflix. 🌸 #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/ZQkL5eB1Y3 — Manifest (@ManifestNFLX) June 6, 2022