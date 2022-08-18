Facebook Twitter
Thursday, August 18, 2022 | 
Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts, BYU football team record videos for Utah Little League player in hospital

Easton Oliverson, a player on Utah’s Little League World Series team, is in better condition after suffering a fractured skull after falling out of his bunk bed.

By  Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
In an update posted to Instagram, Oliverson is “no longer sedated, and starting to wake up more! He asked for water this morning. The doctors said that this is good because it usually takes a week or two for patients to usually have the desire to eat or drink after having gotten their breathing tube out!”

Oliverson was also able to “suck water through a straw” and “the nurse was able to feed him a couple of spoonfuls of vanilla pudding.”

Oliverson also has been able to say his name and age and has mouthed the words “I love you.”

Previously, the 12-year-old underwent successful surgery to stop the bleeding in his brain.

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts, Oliverson’s favorite player, recorded a video for him. When Oliverson watched it, he started crying, according to the Instagram account.

BYU football players, including quarterback Jaren Hall, also recorded messages of support for Oliverson.

