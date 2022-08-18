Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik are starring in a TV show together (no, it’s not ‘Jeopardy!’)

Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik, who were recently named the permanent hosts of “Jeopardy!,” will appear in another popular show together, TV Insider has reported.

Jennings will have a cameo in the Season 3 premiere of Bialik’s sitcom “Call Me Kat,” which airs Sept. 29 — a couple of weeks after the new season of “Jeopardy!” begins, according to TV Series Finale.

In the premiere, Kat, played by Bialik, is returning from a trip to Paris, and is eager to talk about her adventures on the flight home, per TV Insider. The victim: Jennings, who is seated next to her and is more interested in sleeping than lending a listening ear.

We got a trivia legend, Ken Jennings, joining Kat this season. 🤭 pic.twitter.com/BizfcxDa4m — CallMeKat (@CallMeKatFOX) August 17, 2022

The scene allows for Jennings and Bialik — who take turns hosting “Jeopardy!” for several weeks at a time — to actually share some screen time together. “Call Me Kat” has also referenced other parts of Bialik’s career, including appearances from several “Blossom” cast members during the show’s second season, TV Insider reported.

Why is ‘Jeopardy!’ airing reruns right now?

“Jeopardy!” is currently in its offseason, airing reruns — highlights from this past season — until Season 39 premieres on Sept. 12, the Deseret News reported. In late July, “Jeopardy!” announced that Jennings and Bialik had signed deals to continue hosting the quiz show.

“The fact is, we have so much ‘Jeopardy!’ to make, and so many plans for the future, that we always knew we would need multiple hosts for the franchise and we are just so grateful that Mayim and Ken stepped in and stepped up to put the show in a position to succeed,” “Jeopardy!” Executive Producer Michael Davies said in a statement.

