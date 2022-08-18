2 former BYU teammates have joined a Power 5 coaching staff — with Bronco Mendenhall connections

On Thursday afternoon, former BYU Cougars wide receiver Micah Simon posted on Twitter that he is now part of the Syracuse Orange football coaching staff, serving as an offensive analyst.

As it turns out, former Cougar quarterback Koy Detmer Jr. is also on the Orange’s staff this season, serving as a graduate assistant on offense.

It may seem random that two former Cougars wound up on the same staff, but there are definitely some deep BYU connections at Syracuse.

The day after Christmas last year, former BYU offensive coordinator Robert Anae was named to the same post at Syracuse. That move came about after former Cougars head coach Bronco Mendenhall abruptly resigned as head coach of the Virginia Cavaliers on Dec. 2, leaving Anae jobless, as he had been the Cavaliers’ offensive coordinator.

Anae brought another jobless former BYU and Virginia coach with him to Syracuse, quarterbacks coach Jason Beck.

Although all four of Simon, Detmer Jr., Anae and Beck were at BYU for at least two years, they were only all together for one season — the 2015 campaign — before Anae and Beck went to Virginia.

