Thursday, August 18, 2022 
BYU Football

What’s the status of BYU’s Chaz Ah You?

Cougars’ safety remains off the roster as speculation about his availability for 2022 mounts

By  Jay Drew
Boise State receiver Octavius Evans gets tackled by BYU safety Chaz Ah You during game in Provo on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.

BYU’s Chaz Ah You tackles Boise State wide receiver Octavius Evans at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Ah You’s status for the 2022 season is still unknown.

Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Former four-star recruit Chaz Ah You remains out, and off the roster, and there has been some indication that the flash linebacker/safety could take a redshirt year and return next season for his senior year.

Speaking of the starting strong safety position, assistant head coach Ed Lamb said Ammon Hannemann has “done a really nice job” in camp playing alongside presumptive starting free safety Malik Moore.

“Hannemann played a lot last year, but he was like a first-year player. He had big ups and big downs. His consistency has been much better right now. I feel really good with where he is at,” Lamb said.

Lamb said Micah Harper hasn’t gone full speed in camp yet after having been moved from corner to safety in spring camp.

“He will be fine for the game,” Lamb said. “He is getting back to full speed right now. So (we are) really anxious to see what he brings, coming from a different position.”

Lamb said another safety, walk-on Ethan Slide, “has been the surprise of camp.” He also mentioned Talan Alfrey and Carter Krupp as guys who are making progress but are still in the “learning mode.”

