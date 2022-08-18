Facebook Twitter
These 4 players are Utah football’s 2022 captains

By  Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising scores against Ohio State in the 108th Rose Bowl game on Jan. 1, 2022.

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) scores against Ohio State in the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, CA, on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

The Utah football program has announced the four players that will be wearing the captain’s patch this season.

On Thursday night, the Utes announced that quaterback Cameron Rising, defensive tackle Devin Kaufusi, tight end Brant Kuithe and cornerback Clark Phillips III will be their captains this season.

Each was voted as a captain by Utah’s players.

Rising, entering his third season, threw for 2,493 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2021. Kaufusi, entering his fifth season, recorded 13 tackles last year.

Kuithe is entering his fifth season and caught 50 passes for 611 yards and six touchdowns in 2021, while Phillips III — entering his third season with the Utes — had 61 tackles and two interceptions last season.

