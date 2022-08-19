High school football roundup for Friday, Aug. 19 (Week 2)

Layton Christian broke open a close game at the half with a dominant second half rushing display as the Eagles bounced back from last week’s loss at San Juan. Ikani Taumoefolau and Ilai Tagidugu each rushed for a pair of scores for Layton Christian in the victory, with Tagidugu’s each coming in the second half as his team pulled away for good.

Lance Reynolds connected with Roger Saleapaga on three touchdown passes, including two in the fourth-quarter, passes as Orem avenged last year’s loss to Desert Pines, Nev. with a gritty defensive victory in Week 2. Orem went ahead 14-7 with 9:05 left in the fourth quarter, but Desert Pines responded with a 99-yard kick return. The Tigers responded with a scoring driving that was capped with a 24-yard TD pass as it went ahead for good.

The Vikings used a 21-0 advantage in the third quarter to pick up their first victory of the season up in North Logan. Senior quarterback Nic Staffieri tossed four touchdowns on the night to four different receivers in the lopsided victory.

Knotted at 14 points apiece through three quarters, it was Enterprise who managed to record the game’s final score, as Kyron Bracken scampered for a 13-yard touchdown just seconds into the final period of play. Bracken, a junior, recorded three rushing scores on the night, propelling the Wolves to a 2-0 start to the season.

In a back and forth battle of two schools looking to avoid an 0-2 start to the season, it was Brighton quarterback Jack Johnson’s 40 yard touchdown to Donovan Wismer late in the 3rd quarter that helped seal the deal for the Bengals, 24-17. Johnson threw for two other touchdowns on the night, helping Brighton to a 13-10 halftime lead. Syracuse retook the lead on a Jake Hopkins 10 yard touchdown run in the third, but soon after saw that second half advantage disappear.

Another week, another big win for the Falcons. Quarterback McCae Hillstead scored to total touchdowns and Collin Sheffield chipped-in a couple of touchdowns of his own as Skyridge improved to 2-0 on the season—having outscored its opponents by an average of nearly 44 points per game.

After a momentous, season-opening win over Lone Peak, Timpview carried its momentum into week two, as it picked up a comfortable road victory over Herriman. Quarterback Quezon Villa notched four total touchdowns and receiver Tei Nacua snagged two touchdown grabs in the Thunderbirds’ victory.

A tight game Friday night in West Valley City as the Lancers took on the Sentinels. After scoring in the second quarter, Mountain Ridge lead the rest of the way. A big field goal as time expired in the second half knocked in by Brody Laga was the difference maker in todays game. A Lancer touchdown in the fourth put them close but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Sentinels.

Layton scored consistently through all four quarters as the Lancers took down their cross-town rival Northridge. Lancers senior quarterback Tyler Wensel scored twice through the air and once on the ground.

Union dusted themselves off from their opening loss last week and looked much-improved in dismantling Uintah. The Cougars combined for four rushing touchdowns, and on defense, they held the Utes off the scoreboard until the fourth quarter. Freshman Bo Earl had a day in the sun, returning an interception 34 yards for the score.

“The boys came out to play. We started out fast and played well on all 3 phases of the game.”

— Union coach Matt Labrum Union

South Summit wins with ease Friday night against its rival North Summit. South Summit quarter back Bracken Lassche supported his team with three passing touchdown as well as a rushing touchdown. A strong defensive performance in the first half from the Wildcats put the game out of reach for the Braves who ultimately fell short 38-13.

“Great team win. Both sides of the ball played well. Everyone played together, and contributed to a great win for our program.”

— South Summit coach Mike Ruf

Bear River flipped the switch from week one to week two, cruising to a 33-14 win over Clearfield. Bears quarterback Ryker Jeppsen played a role in each of the scores for Bear River, tossing three TDs and running for two more. An early Clearfield touchdown in the first didn’t intimidate the hosts, as the Bears went on to score 19 unanswered and take control of the game.

“I am just super proud of our kids for battling through adversity and making sure we got the job done. Our offensive and defensive line controlled the line of scrimmage all game. A lot of the credit should go to them. It was a great team win.”

— Bear River coach Trampis Waite

Alta used a strong start (scored 20 unanswered points through the opening 22 minutes of the game) to build a lead that allowed it to fend off any Westlake comeback attempt. The Thunder got within seven with over eight minutes left in the game, but the Hawks saw the clock out to secure their first win of the year. Anthony Cottis scored two touchdowns for Alta, while Lincoln Eberhardt kicked two 30-plus yard field goals.

Defense reigned supreme in Hyrum as Mountain Crest knocked off Payson 7-3. Casey Crofts 18 yard touchdown strike to Kolton Kirby in the first quarter would be all the Mustangs needed on the offensive side of the ball. The 40 yard field goal by Payson’s Brandon Judd is the only score Mountain Crest’s defense has given up all season. That will be challenged next week when the Mustangs travel to Brigham City to face Box Elder.

One week removed from a dramatic 3-0 victory over Hillcrest, Carbon picked up another win Friday, though this one required much less nail-biting. Wyatt Faulk scored four total touchdowns for the Dinos as they cruised past Grand to improve to 2-0 to start the season.

In the first 8-man football game in the state of Utah, Rich broke open a tie game at the half to pull away from Monticello for the road win. Three of four touchdowns for Rich came at the hands of senior quarter back Hunter Pace, who threw for two touchdowns and rushed for one.

“Monticello made some great plays, but I was proud of how our boys responded with some big stops and big plays of their own.”

— Rich coach Tyson Larsen

Points were hard to come by in week one for the Lakers (scored just 12 points in a victory over Ridgeline), but that was not the case Friday night as the squad found the endzone six times on the road against Tooele. Quarterback Jaxon Johnson rushed for three touchdowns and added one more through the air. Bonneville improved to 2-0 to start the season.

“We played a physical game tonight against a well-prepared team in Tooele. I was happy with the contact on all phases of the game. Solid team effort for the win.”

— Bonneville coach Jantz Afuavi

Lehi experienced a little bit of deja vu Friday night as it picked up it’s second 48-0 victory of the season to improve itself to 2-0 on the year. After notching four total touchdowns last week against Davis, quarterback Jackson Brousseau tossed five touchdown passes to lead the way for the Pioneers, who’ve displayed that they’re one of the best teams in the state two games into the season.

“We are happy that we are winning. We still have to improve in several areas and categories. We were not as sharp offensively as we need to be. We had way too many penalties that show a lack of discipline on our part. Salem Hills has a young squad who played hard tonight.”

— Lehi coach Ed Larson

In a game that was tied 28-28 at the half, Springville scored 28 unanswered points in the second half to roll to the victory to improve to 2-0 on the season. Springville junior tailback Tevita Valeti rushed for 177 yards and three TDs to go along with a receiving TD.

“Our defense really stepped it up in the second half. Skyline is a very good team, but fortunately our offensive line really dominated in the 2nd allowing Tevita and Sifa to run the ball and for us to take control of the game. It was an all around team effort tonight.”

— Springville coach Dave Valeti

Dixie bounced back from a frustrating Week 1 loss to Springville with a much better defensive performance in Week 2 as it shutout Riverton for the impressive victory. Jalen Schultz put the Flyers ahead early in the first quarter and the defense made sure it held up.

“Our kids worked hard this week. It paid off with a hard fought win over a really good Riverton team. Great team effort on defense.”

— Dixie coach Blaine Monkres

In reliving an old Region 1 classic, Roy jumped out to a big first-quarter lead on Fremont and never looked back in a win over a team they used to play every year. Sophomore quarterback Dru Gardiner was in the zone with four touchdown passes all to different receivers, and junior kicker Aidan Hart scored 10 points for the Royals with two field goals and a perfect 4-4 record on extra points.

Senior Tyler Allan completed two touchdown passes as North Sanpete held off Emery in Mount Pleasant. Former Manti receiver Keegan Strickland caught his first touchdown for the Hawks as well, while senior PJ Cook ran one in in the fourth quarter to seal the game. Emery junior Dane Sitterud had a solid day, keeping Emery in it with two rushing touchdowns.

Morgan’s offense was clicking on all cylinders, especially through the air, on route to a 39-7 dominant win over Mountain View. Trojan quarterback Nick Despain opened the scoring with a 2 yard touchdown run, and then added four passing touchdowns before the half. The defense also was impressive for Morgan, holding the Bruins to 13 rushing yards on the night and forcing two turnovers.

“Had a lot of fun tonight. Kids played hard. Our defense played great, gave up a late score with our younger kids. We need to keep playing physical and clean up some penalties. Credit to Mountain View for playing hard for four quarters.”

— Morgan coach Jared Barlow

Manti avenged their 14-7 loss to Delta last season in a big way, controlling the game from start to finish. Seniors Larsen Pogroszewski and Bo Stevens each ran in two touchdowns, and senior Kayson Douglas completed a touchdown pass to junior Reggie Frischknecht, while junior Austin Thomas was a perfect 5-5 on extra points.

Both teams were level at 14 points after the first 24 minutes of play, but the Cowboys took hold of the reins and controlled the game the rest of the way, scoring 21 unanswered in the second half to secure what ended up being a comfortable win. Hunter Bell and Gabe Mouritsen each found the endzone twice, helping Granstville pick up its second straight win to start the 2022 season.

“We challenged our team at halftime, and they answered it. Our offensive line did a great job tonight imposing their will and opening up holes. The defense made their adjustments at half and took over in the second half.”

— Grantsville coach Kody Byrd

Milford scorched Gunnison Valley on the Bulldogs’ field, putting up their highest score for the Tigers since 2020. Senior Bo Hardy created the initial separation, running in a 40-yard score then returning a punt for another, then sophomore quarterback Kilo Tsotsie and senior receiver Treyton Rose put on a show, connecting from three touchdowns. Gunnison put up some points in a hurry in the final minutes as junior Tyson Tucker completed two touchdown passes.

“We had a total team effort tonight. We came out a little flat but got rolling midway through the first quarter. We need to work on our special teams a bit.”

— Milford coach Thane Marshall

After both teams got off to a slow start, North Sevier broke the game open in the second quarter with three touchdowns in a rout of Parowan. Two of those came back-to-back from sophomore James Crowley.

Logan bounced-back from its season-opening defeat to Viewmont with a decisive road victory over Juan Diego. The Grizziles were propelled by a strong quarterback-receiver connection, as Keaton Pond slung three touchdown passes the way of Andrew Thornley—one of which went for 75 yards.

“We played great physical team defense tonight. We stopped the run very well. Cooper Redd scored a pick six. Offensively, Andrew Thornley had an excellent game receiving. The OL blocked well in the run game and protected Keaton Pond, who executed the offense well.”

— Logan coach Bart Bowen

The Jaguars improved to 2-0 on the season as they took it to the Darts Friday night. Sophomore quarterback Dameon Crosby threw three touchdown strikes to back up the strong work of his defense, which kept Davis off the scoreboard. The Darts have yet to find themselves on the scoreboard this season.

“This game was another one that we didn’t get rolling until the second half. Defense played well through out the game, we bent a little bit but didn’t break. Our defense almost had two scores with Kyle Curtis taking a fumble recovery to the end zone, and Raige Tabbal almost taking one in after an interception. The offense really came alive the second half with Jerome Myles and Dillon Kuehne scoring on TD passes from Dameon Crosby. I love this team with their grit and determination they have shown the past two games. I look forward to seeing how far we can go with this team.”

— West Jordan coach Ron Halbert

Park City got on the board quick when junior William McCurdy burned the Maple Mountain defense for a 70-yard score. The Miners subsequently scored in every quarter to trim the wings of the Golden Eagles. Senior Brayden Breyer led the Miners, running in a 62-yard touchdown, then catching another for 13 yards.

Arbor View, Nev. scored on a six-yard TD run with five seconds remaining as it edged Snow Canyon in a wild, low-scoring game played in Las Vegas. Snow Canyon only mustered up 183 yards of total offense as it struggled to threathened the Arbor View defense in the loss.

Taylorsville built up a 20-0 lead in the first half with back-to-back rushing touchdowns from junior Leland Ako. Jordan started to rally back in the second half with a pair of touchdown passes from senior Colton Austin to junior Derell Nichols, but Warrior senior Matthew Griffiths shut down the comeback attempt late in the fourth quarter, taking an interception back 28 yards to score the difference-maker. This marks the first time Taylorsville has begun their season 2-0 since 2017.

An impressive offensive performance from the Stallions with six touchdowns Friday night as they took on the Ridgeline RiverHawks. Stansbury senior quarter back Ezra Harris found teammate Dylan Hamilton twice in the endzone. Ezra also ran for a touchdown, while teammate Mateaki Helu also ran for two touchdowns. With tonight’s win the Stallions move up to 2-0 on the season.

San Juan hold off a second half bombardment from Summit Academy to steal a win on the road. A strong defensive first half from the Broncos allowed them to hold off the 28 point second half from Summit Academy. A nice night for San Juan quarter back Parker Snyder, who found his teammates in the end-zone 3 different times and helped put his team up 2-0 on the season.

“We were able to come into the ranked No. 2 team in 2A’s house and get out with a win. We started quick with some quick scores and kept the pedal down. We keep having young kids step up and show they can perform on the big stage. Our rushing attack was phenomenal and QB Parker Snyder is lights out right now. I am very pleased with this young team that is only getting better.”

— San Juan coach Barkley Christensen

Viewmont broke their school record in points scored in a rout of Hillcrest. The Vikings held a 35-0 at the end of the first quarter and couldn’t stop scoring.

“We played a great game together from the start to the finished tonight. It was very excited to have our first home game in-front of our community and school.”

— Viewmont coach Andru Jones

Kanab won its second straight game on the final play of the game on Friday as Griffin Bone booted a 30-yard field goal as time expired as the Cowboys edged Millard. Last week Kanab scored a touchdown and then a two-point conversion to beat Beaver by one point. Kanab went ahead 15-7 on a fourth-quarter 10-yard TD run from Conner Hem, but Kanab tied it up midway through the fourth on a Parker Franklin 5-yard TD run, which set the stage for more late-game drama.

“Millard came to play and had us on the ropes. In spite of dropped passes and penalties we found a way to win. Kason Janes did everything you could ask a player to do, I think he had the best game of his career. Our line stepped up in the 4th quarter and I’m proud of them for that. Griffen Bone came up clutch with a big kick for the win.”

— Kanab coach JR Quarnberg

Cyprus’s ability to convert on 2-point attempts was the difference-maker as the Pirates defeated Highland in a defensive slugfest. 14 of the Pirates’ 16 points came from junior quarterback Skyler Armenta, who ran in two touchdowns and a conversion to win it. Cyprus moved to 2-0 for the first time since 2018, doubling their win total 2021 in as many games.

“It was physical game, we lost 3 starters early in the game but our young guys really stepped up and showed grit and heart. Defense came up with some key stops and big plays when we needed.”

— Cyprus coach Tyler Garcia

Richfield clobbered visiting Cottonwood, racing out to a 37-0 halftime lead and putting points on the board in almost every possible way with two rushing touchdowns, to passing touchdowns, a safety, and interception return for a score, and a blocked kick returned for a score. Junior quarterback Reggie Hafen completed both touchdown passes to junior Cort Moon, and senior Emery Thorson bookended the Wildcats’ scoring efforts with both rushing scores.

“Our offense got clicking tonight, and our defense continues to dominate the line of scrimmage. Thankful for our amazing coaches and players who develop and execute solid game plans week after week.”

— Richfield coach Ryan Shaddix

An incredibly tight game Friday night in St. George with an overtime finish. Cedar Valley went into halftime with a seemingly dominant 21-0 lead. However, Desert Hills wouldn’t go down without a fight. The Thunder answer back by evening things up with a 28 point half, one being an incredible 20 yard rushing touchdown from Tyden Morris with only 25 seconds remaining in regulation and sending the game to overtime. Tristin John kicked in the field goal in overtime for Desert Hills, completing the comeback for the Tunder.

“After being down 21-0 at half we made adjustments and challenged our kids to come out show the heart that I know they have. I was proud of how they responded and overcame the adversity of the week.”

— Desert Hills coach Rick Berry

In a matchup between two 0-1 teams, it was Copper Hills who managed to come out of the game with its first win of the season, thanks to a 28-10 advantage in the second quarter. Hyrum Perkins recorded three total touchdowns for the Grizzlies.

The Cavemen lit up the scoreboard in the second quarter, scoring 28 points and building a respectable lead over the Warriors. However, Weber managed to cut the lead to as much as 13 in the second half, but American Fork scored 13 unanswered in the final quarter of play to see the game out and secure its second win of the season. Lincoln Jackson scored three total touchdowns for the Cavemen.

After falling to Bountiful early in the 2021 season, Farmington got its revenge Friday night, securing a three-score victory over the Redhawks. The Phoenix were suffocating on defense, bottling Bountiful up and holding it to only a late, long-range field goal. Easton Wight tossed two touchdown passes for Farmington. The win gives Farmington a 3-2 lead in the history of its series against Bountiful.

“Our defense continued to be a force. Multiple players stepped up and made big plays. On the offensive side deep connections gave us the spark to put points on the board.”

— Farmington coach Daniel Coats

An overtime thriller went Provo’s way after the Bees and Bulldogs traded blows throughout the night. Each time the quarter ended, the scoreboard showed the two schools all knotted up. Box Elder’s Daxton Sumko found the endzone four times, including the tying score with just 52 seconds in regulation. It was Provo quarterback Kyson Condie’s touchdown pass to Drew Deucher in OT, however, that stole the show and the victory.

Dominating the start of each half was the name of the game for Wasatch, outscoring Sky View by 14 points in the 1st quarter and 17 in the 3rd to pull away with the 45-20 victory. Wasatch’s Chris Cook ran for two scores on the night, including a 62 yard touchdown in the third to put the Wasps comfortably ahead.

Duchesne proved it was the super “Eagle” squad then some Friday night in its 59-point dismantling of ALA. Junior quarterback Parker Crum was all over the field for Duchesne, recording two rushing touchdowns, a passing touchdown and he even snagged a pick-six on defense to cap off one of the best all around games of his career.

It was all Olympus in this one, as the Titans kept Hunter off the scoreboard until midway through the third quarter. Chase Moseley threw three touchdowns to three different receiver as the Region 6 side picked up their first win of 2022.

“Charlie Sherwood was a key target for Chase Moseley, making several big plays. Moseley was quite effective in leading the offense. Jackson Godfrey and Weston Olsen were disruptive throughout the night from their linebackers positions.”

— Olympus coach Aaron Whitehead

Crimson Cliffs improved to 2-0 on the season Friday night, this time with a victory over 5A Spanish Fork. There were plenty of highlight-worthy plays for the Mustangs, including a 93 touchdown run by Mason Topalian, a 70-yard touchdown grab by Jordan Eaton and a 90-yard kick return by Tyler West.

“Spanish fork is a great team with a Great coaching staff. It was a tough game and our young men competed well against a great opponent. Our offense executed at a high level and were very efficient! Our O-line played excellent and Steele Barben our QB made great reads. Our two running backs, Mason Topalian and McCord Christiansen, ran hard and were elusive tonight. Our Defense made strides tonight as they were put in some tough situations tonight and battled through most of them. We grew a lot defensively and as a collective whole.”

— Crimson Cliffs coach Wayne Alofipo

Timpanogos went on the road and obliterated Corona, Calif. as MJ Iosefo rushed for three touchdowns and passed for another to lead the way for the T-Wolves.

Lone Peak scored a defensive touchdown, a special teams touchdown and then got three touchdown passes from Kaden Hodson to Cole Christensen as it went on the road and rolled to the victory over Alemany, Calif.

A tight game Friday night as Cedar City hosted Juab. After going into halftime all tied up and Juab only gaining a 4 point lead after the third quarter, it seemed like nobody was able to run away with the game. However, Juab shutout Cedar City in the fourth while also going for 13 to wrap up the game and steal one in Cedar City.

Mater Dei, Calif. — the second ranked high school football team in the nation, according to MaxPreps — managed to cruise past West which couldn’t find the end zone after scoring 43 points in Week 1. West will face another tough test next week against American Fork.

The Miners traveled to Nevada and picked up an authoritative win over Bishop Manogue. Bingham scored 27 unanswered points to start the game, with its first two touchdowns coming on the defensive side of the ball (an interception and fumble return). Dallen Martinez added three touchdown passes for the Miners, who’ll face tough test next week in what will be a marquee matchup with Corner Canyon.

The Chargers got a little taste of their own medicine, as they suffered a defeat at the hands of Bishop Gorman, the nation’s sixth-ranked (according to MaxPreps) high school football team. After dropping 45 points on Herriman in week one, Corner Canyon mustered one score—a two-yard touchdown catch by Tate Kjar—late in the first half. While things may not be as tough as they were this week, the Chargers will face another staunch test next week in a showdown on the road against Bingham.

Jaxon Jensen passed for four touchdowns, including three to Nick Macias as the Falcons rolled past visiting Providence as they pulled away with a 33-7 edge in the second half. Jake Hunter scored on a defensive touchdown as well for Canyon View.

