Friday, August 19, 2022 | 
Meet the (new) Addams Family

Tim Burton’s new Netflix series ‘Wednesday’ will feature the iconic Addams family

By  Hanna Seariac Hanna Seariac
Jenna Ortega accepts the award for most frightened performance for “Scream” at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Chris Pizzello, Associated Press

The familiar theme song goes, “They’re creepy and they’re kooky / mysterious and spooky / they’re all together ooky / The Addams Family!” Debuting in 1964, the television series “The Addams Family” became an American classic. Now, Tim Burton is reimagining and reinventing this horrific family.

This comedy-horror series is highly anticipated. Variety reported that even Christina Ricci, who played the iconic role of Wednesday in the ’90s film series, will make a special appearance in the new series as Marilyn Thornhill.

Who is the new Addams family?

Vanity Fair published the actors who will play each member of the new Addams family.

  • Catherine Zeta-Jones plays the mother, Morticia.
  • Luis Guzman plays the father, Gomez.
  • Jenna Ortega plays the iconic Wednesday.
  • Isaac Ordonez plays the brother, Pugsley.
  • It is not yet announced who will play Uncle Fester.
Wednesday_Teaser_Final_Flat_2021_02_17.jpeg

Poster for Tim Burton’s ‘Wednesday’ series that will debut in Fall 2022.

Courtesy of Netflix

What is ‘Wednesday’ about?

The show is named “Wednesday” after Wednesday Addams. Unlike the traditional Addams family depiction, where Wednesday is depicted as elementary school age, Wednesday is now an older teenager in high school. According to Vanity Fair, Wednesday in this new rendition has a love-hate relationship with her brother, but her relationship with her mother is the most interesting one.

What’s On Netflix revealed that the show centers around Wednesday attending the school of her parents. After she was kicked out of 8 schools, she is now forced to attend a school populated by “four main cliques: the Fangs (vampires), the Furs (werewolves), the Scales (sirens) and the Stoners.”

When will ‘Wednesday’ be released on Netflix?

The show will be available for streaming on Netflix “this fall.” While an exact release date is not yet available, Decider is guessing that the streaming service will release the series on Oct. 26.

