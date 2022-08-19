Facebook Twitter
Is there room in Utah’s backfield for freshman running back Jaylon Glover?

Glover arrived at Utah as a three-star recruit out of Lake Gibson High, where he ran for 6,096 yards and 80 touchdowns

Jeff Call
Utah freshman running back Jaylon Glover gets in some work during fall camp at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

Hunter Dyke, Utah Athletics

Utah has a crowded and talented running backs room that features veterans like Tavion Thomas, Micah Bernard and Chris Curry

It also includes freshman Jaylon Glover, a 5-foot-7, 207-pounder from Lakewood, Florida. 

Glover arrived at Utah as a three-star recruit out of Lake Gibson High, where he ran for 6,096 yards and 80 touchdowns, and had 32 100-yard rushing games during his prep career.

Not only was he the Class 6A Player of the Year, he was also the Lakeland Ledger’s All-County Big School Offensive Player of the Year. As a senior, he rushed 272 times for 2,073 yards and 26 TDs.

With so many experienced running backs surrounding Glover, what is expected from him in his first season with the Utes?

“He’s a freshman. That’s how it’s going right now,” said running backs coach Quinton Ganther. “But he’s a talented freshman. I don’t make plans for them; they make plans for themselves. If they’re ready, they’ll play. If they need a little more time, then they’ll have to take more time.”

Offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig anticipates that Utah will depend on all of its running backs to get through the season. 

“It’s been my experience that we need every running back on the roster ready to play. In this offense, it’s such a focal point of what we do,” he said. “Jaylon adds a different element. He’s a little different than the rest of the group. To be able to intermix those guys within the flow of a game is a real benefit to keep the defense off balance.”

Utah freshman running back Jaylon Glover gets airborne during drills at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

Hunter Dyke, Utah Athletics

 

