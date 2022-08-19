Facebook Twitter
A Big 12 coach accidentally said Utah is joining the conference — and then praised BYU

By  Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
Baylor head coach Dave Aranda smiles while speaking at the NCAA college football Big 12 media days in Arlington, Texas.

Baylor head coach Dave Aranda smiles while speaking at the NCAA college football Big 12 media days in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Aranda accidentally said the Utah Utes are joining the Big 12 Conference and then praised the BYU Cougars football program.

LM Otero, Associated Press

Those paying attention to conference realignment talks will know that there’s been heavy speculation that Utah could end up in the Big 12.

Did Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda just speak it into existence, or was it merely a slip-up?

Earlier this week, Aranda made an appearance at the Waco Rotary — it’s common for college football coaches to make such public appearances — and was asked toward the end about conference realignment.

In the midst of his answer, Aranda accidentally said that Utah is joining the Big 12 instead of BYU, but then shortly thereafter praised BYU.

“I know that there’s still opportunity in our league (for expansion) and potential suitors,” Aranda said. “I think that’s pretty real and that’s kind of happening right now. There’s talks that are happening right now.”

Then the slip-up.

“I love the league,” Aranda said. “Cincinnati coming in, and Utah coming in, UCF and Houston. I just think that there’s teams that fit the Big 12 mold, the culture, and I think the brands are going to be way stronger.”

A few seconds later, however, Aranda spoke highly of BYU.

“I look at what BYU can become in this league. I think the onus is on us to kind of hold steady because they’re going to get better and better. I think the same with Cincinnati, and so I really like the league that we’re going to become, but I think there is an opportunity for more growth.”

You can watch Aranda’s full appearance below. The talk about BYU takes place from about the 36:10 mark to the 37:40 mark.

