A former NFL QB slammed the hype surrounding Zach Wilson. What did he say?

Second-year pro Zach Wilson isn’t everyone’s favorite — that just comes with the territory of being a quarterback in the NFL.

The New York Jets signal caller, though, certainly has a naysayer in former NFL QB Brady Quinn.

During a segment of Fox Sports Radio’s “Two Pros and a Cup of Joe” on Monday, Quinn criticized Wilson for his development and the high amount of media attention he receives.

“Can we acknowledge, once again, the media just continually tries to make it something? They want so badly for this to work out, and it’s kind of tough, honestly, to listen to,” Quinn said, according to the New York Post.

“I’ve not seen a quarterback get more love for doing less from the media than Zach Wilson in a long time.”

Quinn even gave a suggestion for who might be a better fit to lead the New York offense: current San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

“They’d be better with Jimmy G. at quarterback, but they’re not going to make that move because they invested so much in Zach Wilson so far,” he said.

There are some similarities between the two that give Quinn a unique perspective on Wilson’s experience.

Wilson, the former BYU and Corner Canyon standout, was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, while Quinn, a former Notre Dame star and Heisman finalist, was a first-round draft pick in 2007 and played seven seasons in the league.

In 2013, Quinn played quarterback for the Jets, giving him insight into the New York media market that Wilson is now exposed to.

The 37-year-old Quinn’s career didn’t live up to the expectations surrounding a first-round pick, as he went 4-16 record as a starter, throwing for 3,043 career yards, 12 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

Wilson, who underwent a successful arthroscopic knee surgery this week after leaving the Jets’ preseason opener with a knee injury, struggled as a rookie, though there’s been plenty of buzz surrounding Wilson having a potential breakout year in his sophomore season.

Quinn, though, didn’t see that development on the field last week, when Wilson completed 3 of 5 passes and threw an interception before leaving the Jets’ preseason opener against Philadelphia with the injury.

“The interception he threw in that game, it looked like day one. Game one, year one, he stared down a target, and ... (Eagles linebacker) Kyzir White ended up picking it off, and I’m going, that is as easy as it gets,” Quinn said.