How a football ‘baby’ is this NFL rookie’s way of combating fumbling issues

Jaylen Warren has been one of the feel-good undrafted stories coming out of NFL training camps this summer.

The former Oklahoma State running back — whose extensive Utah ties go back to his playing days at Utah State, Snow College and East High — is trying to make the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 53-man roster as an undrafted rookie.

He’s caught the attention of his coaches — Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said “he has an appetite for the competition” — and Warren had a good night in his preseason opener last week, finishing with 34 rushing yards, 30 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Warren’s biggest issue, though, has been ball security. He even fumbled in the preseason opener, though Pittsburgh recovered it.

As one way to try and combat the ball security issues, Warren has reportedly been carrying around a football this week that reads, “Jaylen’s Baby.”

Warren’s position coach, Eddie Faulkner, has had him carry around the weighted football this week, according to The Tribune-Democrat.

“(Faulkner) said, ‘Take care of this like you would take care of your baby,’ ” Warren toldthe Tribune-Democrat. “People will come and hit it just to make sure I got it secured. He (Faulkner) just can’t see me walking and I don’t have it in my arm.”

Warren would be fined if Faulkner noticed him without the ball, Steelers Now’s Nick Farabuagh reported.

“Yeah, you know, I put the ball on the ground, so they made me carry this around,” Warren told Steelers Now. “If they ever see me, it doesn’t matter where, Walmart, meetings, practice, if they see me without it, it’s a fine. And listen, I’m not trying to get fined.”

Tomlin downplayed the tactic when a reporter asked about Warren carrying around the ball.

“Every back on our group does that,” the head coach said, per Steelers Depot. “We pass that ball around, that is nothing new there. That is part of our culture.”

Behind Pittsburgh’s established running back starter Najee Harris, Warren is battling with fellow backs like Benny Snell and Anthony McFarland Jr. to move up on the depth chart and find a spot on the regular-season roster.

He’ll get his next chance to show what he can do in a game situation when the Steelers play at the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5 p.m. MDT.

After leading Pittsburgh in yards from scrimmage last week, Warren is eager to continue proving his versatility to the coaches.

“I think it’s very important,” Warren told the Tribune-Democrat. “I try to display it as much as I can. It’s what I feel like they like. I try to put it on film and show them what I can do.”