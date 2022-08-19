Urban Meyer will be involved in college football once again this season

Urban Meyer is returning to a television near you.

The longtime college football coach who lasted less than a season as head coach of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars last year before getting fired amid numerous incidents away from the competition field will be a college football analyst on Fox this fall, the network announced Friday.

Meyer will be an analyst on the “Big Noon Kickoff” show, a position he held during the 2019 and 2020 seasons after stepping away from his post as head coach at Ohio State because of health reasons following the 2018 season.

Meyer, who was head coach at Utah for two seasons from 2003-2004 (he also was head coach at Bowling Green from 2001-2002 and Florida from 2005-2010), will be joined on “Big Noon Kickoff” by Rob Stone, Brady Quinn, Reggie Bush and Matt Leinart.

The 58-year-old Meyer will be making his third venture into television. He worked for ESPN during the 2011 season in between resigning from Florida because of health reasons and taking the job at Ohio State, then had his first stint with Fox.