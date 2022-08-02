BYU football coach Kalani Sitake cuddles newborn daughter in Instagram post

BYU football coach Kalani Sitake and his wife, Timberly, welcomed their fourth child on July 17, a daughter named Sylvia Jo Lata. In Timberly’s latest Instagram post, the newborn can be seen happily snuggling with her dad.

Timberly shared the photo on Monday with the words, “These two,” next to two red heart emojis. Some commenters said the pair look like twins.

Sitake, who is 46, will soon kick off his seventh season as head football coach for BYU. His new daughter’s birth came during a busy summer of prep work and other professional commitments, including overseeing football camps attended by potential recruits.

But, for those who know him well, the fact that Sitake made time to cuddle with his newborn likely came as no surprise. His fellow coaches and friends have previously told the Deseret News that Sitake works hard to make time for his family.

“All his time and energy goes to who he cares about the most: the players and his family,” said Fesi Sitake, BYU’s passing game coordinator and Kalani Sitake’s cousin, last month.

In 2016, the coach told the Deseret News that his kids help him keep what happens on the football field in perspective.

“When I was a child, I cared so much about those games,” he said. “I still care, but I care about my family more. It’s a game, and it’s important and I’ll give it everything I’ve got, but when I’m with my kids that’s my game there. … We don’t have a lot of time and we’ve got to make it count.”

Timberly and Kalani Sitake have daughters Skye and Sadie and son Kelaokalani (KK) in addition to newborn Sylvia.

