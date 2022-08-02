This F1 superstar just joined the Denver Broncos’ ownership group

First it was a former secretary of state, and now it’s a Formula 1 champion. The Denver Broncos’ new ownership group is loading itself up with stars.

Three weeks after unveiling Condoleezza Rice’s involvement, the group announced Tuesday that Lewis Hamilton had joined the team. In a statement shared on the Broncos’ Twitter account, team owner Rob Walton praised the seven-time F1 champion’s winning ways.

“With over 100 race wins, Lewis is considered the most successful F1 driver of all time. His resilient spirit and standard of excellence will be an asset to the ownership group and the Broncos organization,” Walton said.

Hamilton, who scored yet another podium finish in the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday, shared his excitement on his Twitter account. He said he was “excited to join an incredible group of owners” and be part of a “world class team.”

Hamilton also noted that he’s honored to “serve as an example of the value of more diverse leadership across all sports.” His tweet included a picture of his dog, Roscoe, wearing Broncos gear.

Hamilton, 37, is the first Black driver in the history of F1. He’s worked hard throughout his career to boost diversity in the sport.

“In 2020, in partnership with Britain’s Royal Academy of Engineering, Hamilton established the Hamilton Commission: a project to identify barriers to the recruitment and progress of black people in motorsport,” the Financial Times reported in May.

Hamilton was knighted at Windsor Castle in December in recognition of his achievements, both on and off the racing track.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who was traded from the Seattle Seahawks in March, was among those celebrating Hamilton’s new role with the team on Twitter.

“Congrats @LewisHamilton. Winning is a habit!” Wilson said.

