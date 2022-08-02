Which Eric does Trump support?

In a tight Republican primary race for U.S. Senate in Missouri, getting a public endorsement from former President Donald Trump could help clinch the nomination for that candidate. And Trump’s team seems aware of that.

Trump called Senate candidate Eric Schmitt on Monday and told him, “You’ll be happy,” referring to an upcoming endorsement. Unfortunately for Schmitt, he also shared a similar call with his rival, Eric Greitens, according to Politico.

Who did Trump endorse in the Missouri Senate race?

So which Eric is Trump endorsing? It looks like both.

The Hill reported that Trump released a statement through Save America PAC that said:

We need a person who will not back down to the Radical Left Lunatics who are destroying our Country. I trust the Great People of Missouri, on this one, to make up their own minds, much as they did when they gave me landslide victories in the 2016 and 2020 Elections, and I am therefore proud to announce that ERIC has my Complete and Total Endorsement!

Per The Hill, only hours before, the former president posted on his social media platform Truth Social that he would be making his endorsement “in the Great State of Missouri Republican race (Nomination) for Senate sometime today!”

Who are Eric Schmitt and Eric Greitens?

Eric Schmitt is currently the attorney general of Missouri, and Eric Greitens was governor of Missouri from 2017 to 2018.

Greitens’ political career has been embroiled in controversy after his hairdresser accused him of sexually assaulting her. The accusation prompted him to step down from his post as Missouri governor in 2018, Politico reported.

His wife also accused him of assaulting her and their young son, alleging the abuse happened during his time as governor, per The Hill.

Emerson Polling conducted a survey that listed Schmitt in the lead, with 33% of the vote.

The race has included a crowded field of campaigners, with multiple late bids for the open seat. Comedian Eric McElroy even filed for the Senate race but hasn’t campaigned. According to The Washington Post, Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Mo., said in a statement about McElroy, “He’s having a big night!”

The election is Tuesday.