‘American Idol’ is looking for its next superstar. Here’s how to try out

After an unusual “American Idol” season marred by COVID-19 and an unexpected dropout, the competition show is already preparing for the upcoming season.

Ahead of the new season, “Idol” is hosting virtual auditions across the country and looking for potential superstars. Here’s a breakdown of what to expect.

When are ‘American Idol’ Zoom auditions?

“American Idol” recently announced it is holding Zoom auditions — a format the competition show developed during the pandemic, when traveling across the country and having people wait in massive lines for a chance to audition became less feasible.

These remote auditions — which will take place across all 50 states and Washington, D.C. — begin Aug. 3, Variety reported. Like the in-person auditions, singers will get the opportunity to perform for “Idol” producers, with the hopes of making it to the audition round in front of “Idol” judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

“It has made it more convenient and accessible for anybody and everybody,” Melissa Elfar, an “American Idol” producer, previously told the Deseret News. “It’s never been easier to audition. You literally can be on your phone in your bedroom auditioning. You can be in the bathroom, in the kitchen, wherever you want to be.”

Wyatt Pike, a 2021 “American Idol” contestant who reached the top 12 before unexpectedly dropping out, previously told the Deseret News that the Zoom audition process allowed him to feel more at ease during his tryout.

“It might not be the most efficient way to judge how great a singer someone is or anything like that, but it is also kind of special for me because I’m not in line somewhere, nervous, and around 20 people also nervous who are making me more nervous,” Pike told the Deseret News. “I can just show up and do my thing and take some deep breaths before.”

Aspiring pop stars in Utah can audition for “Idol” producers via Zoom on Aug. 26, according to the show’s website. Zoom audition dates are organized by state, but there are also nationwide and regional open call dates in case of schedule conflicts.

Here are the dates for the “Idol Across America” schedule, per Variety:



Aug. 5 — Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina.

Aug. 8 — Florida, Michigan, Virginia, West Virginia.

Aug. 10 — Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas.

Aug. 12 — Connecticut, New Jersey, New York.

Aug. 15 — Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi.

Aug. 17 — Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee.

Aug. 19 — Alaska, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Washington.

Aug. 22 — Open call: Nationwide.

Aug. 24 — Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Wisconsin.

Aug. 26 — Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Wyoming.

Aug. 29 — Delaware, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Washington, D.C.

Aug. 31 — Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont.

According to the show’s website, there is also an additional nationwide open call and a few regional open call dates:



Sept. 7 — The South: Open call.

Sept. 9 — East Coast: Open call.

Sept. 12 — West and Midwest: Open call.

Sept. 14 — Nationwide: Open call.

To be eligible to audition, your birth date must fall between June 2, 1993, and Sept. 15, 2007. For more information on how to set up an audition, visit the show’s website.

When does the next season of ‘American Idol’ come out?

“American Idol” recently announced that Perry, Bryan and Richie will all return as judges for the show’s upcoming season, along with host Ryan Seacrest, Deadline reported.

The next season will premiere in the spring of 2023.