Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, August 2, 2022 | 
NFL Sports BYU Cougars

Fred Warner and Brandon Aiyuk fought at 49ers’ practice Tuesday. What’s fueling their feud?

The San Francisco teammates have gotten chippy with each other early in training camp.

By  Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
SHARE Fred Warner and Brandon Aiyuk fought at 49ers’ practice Tuesday. What’s fueling their feud?
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner, left, and teammate/wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk have gotten after each other early in training camp.

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner, left, and teammate/wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk have gotten after each other early in training camp.

Associated Press photos

A little competition between teammates is par for the course at NFL training camps, and it can even get a little feisty.

That’s happening at San Francisco 49ers camp right now, with some chippiness brewing between linebacker Fred Warner and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. 

Reporters who are at camp said the pair got after each other twice during practice Tuesday.

The fighting led 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan to pause practice at one point, according to The Athletic’s David Lombardi.

There’s some background to it all.

According to The Mercury News’ Jerry McDonald, the pair engaged in some “healthy verbal back-and-forth” last Wednesday when the team opened camp.

Aiyuk, a third-year pro out of Arizona State, joked last week that Warner is the “most annoying player on the defense to go up against in team drills,” per NBC Sports.

Related

When asked about Aiyuk’s “annoying” comment, Warner — the former BYU star who’s a team captain on the San Francisco defense — explained how he hopes to use the pestering to motivate Aiyuk.

“Specifically with Brandon, I chose him out,” Warner told reporters last Saturday. “And I’ll say why. I think he’s ready to make that next step and to play at an elite level. Ever since he got here, I’ve gotten after him a little bit going around the locker room and around the building because I know how much he has in him.

“And I know if I nag him a little bit, he’s going to get tired of that and kind of hold his own.”

Warner added that he likes what he’s seeing out of Aiyuk.

“He works super hard. He’s starting to really getting into that mindset that he’s the guy, and he’s capable. I’m just trying to get the best out of him. That’s it,” Warner said.

Next Up In BYU sports
Here’s when BYU will host Gonzaga, Saint Mary’s (and all the other WCC teams)
The BYU Cougars’ 2023 recruiting class continues to grow
BYU football coach Kalani Sitake cuddles newborn daughter in Instagram post
How does Jaren Hall measure up with Cam Rising, CJ Stroud?
The Big 12-Big East Battle is going to continue when BYU is in the league
Sacramento State golfer wins medalist honors as 116th Utah Women’s State Amateur begins