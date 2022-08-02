What Tim Patrick’s torn ACL means for him and the Denver Broncos

Tim Patrick was carted off the field with a knee injury at Denver Broncos practice on Tuesday, and a couple hours later, the diagnosis for his 2022 season was sealed.

9News’ Mike Kleis first reported that Patrick suffered a torn ACL in his right knee, ending his season.

Source: MRI confirmed Broncos standout WR Tim Patrick suffered season-ending ACL injury Tuesday. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 2, 2022

What does the injury mean for Tim Patrick?

Patrick, the former University of Utah star who worked his way from an undrafted free agent into one of the Broncos’ top wide receivers, will miss out on his fifth NFL season.

This comes after he signed a three-year, $30 million extension with Denver last November.

Patrick was one of the Broncos’ top receiving targets last season, leading the team in touchdown catches (five) while also finishing second in receiving yards (734) and third in receptions (53).

What does the injury mean for the Denver Broncos?

It’s the third straight year the Broncos have lost a key receiver to an ACL injury: in 2020, Courtland Sutton went down in Week 2 of the season, while last year, KJ Hamler was lost in Week 3 to a torn ACL and hip injury.

Denver was already absent its top pass-catcher from last season — tight end Noah Fant was sent to Seattle in the trade that brought the Broncos All-Pro quarterback Russell Wilson.

“It hurts. To see a guy who works his butt off all offseason, his preparation is second to none,” Sutton said prior to the ACL diagnosis, according to ESPN.