Tuesday, August 2, 2022 | 
Utah football gets commitment from do-everything Hawaii wide receiver

Kainoa Carvalho is the son of a former Utes running back

By  Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
Utah football team warms-up before they compete against Washington State.

Utah football team warms up before playing Washington State in a college football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Salt Lake City.

Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Utah football added to its 2023 recruiting class on Tuesday, this time on the offensive side of the ball.

Special teams could also get a boost, too.

Hawaii wide receiver Kainoa Carvalho announced his commitment to Kyle Whittingham’s program on social media, with the words, “Utah I’m home!”

Carvalho, who hails from Kahuku, Hawaii, is rated a three-star wide receiver in 247 Sports’ composite rankings

He also held scholarship offers from other FBS schools like Utah State, Hawaii and San Diego State, as well as each of the service academies, according to 247 Sports.

The 5-foot-7, 165-pound Carvalho plays a little bit of everything, too — according to Hawaii Prep World, he lined up at receiver, kicker, kick returner and even running back in the state title game last fall in helping Kahuku win the championship.

His father, Stewart Carvalho, played running back for the Utes in the late 1990s.

Kainoa Carvalho, the reigning Hawaii offensive player of the year, told 247 Sports’ Brandon Huffman he doesn’t plan on graduating high school early and will compete in track next spring.

“Utah was my first offer,” Carvalho told Huffman. “That meant a lot to me because they were the first school to believe in me and to give me that opportunity. Utah has also been my dream school ever since I was little because my dad played there. It’s a dream come true.”

