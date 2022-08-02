Facebook Twitter
This former Utah Jazz fan favorite will now reportedly become an NBA assistant coach

By  Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
DeMarre Carroll celebrates a good defensive play as the Utah Jazz and the Memphis Grizzlies play Saturday, Dec., 15, 2012, at EnergySolutions Arena. Carroll is set to begin his coaching career.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Going back 10 years ago, forward DeMarre Carroll became a favorite of Utah Jazz fans mostly because of the toughness with which he played during his 18 months in Salt Lake City.

He didn’t get the nickname “Junkyard Dog” for nothing.

Now, according to a report Tuesday from Yahoo’s Chris Haynes, Carroll will be joining the Milwaukee Bucks’ coaching staff.

As Haynes indicated, Carroll played for Mike Budenholzer with the Atlanta Hawks from 2013-2015, having gotten a three-year deal after his successful stint with the Jazz (Budenholzer became the Hawks’ head coach that same offseason).

In all, Carroll had a very solid NBA career spanning from 2009-2020, as he averaged 8.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

