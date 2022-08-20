The best brothers in the NFL, according to Derek Carr and his brother

Joey and Nick Bosa are the most talented set of brothers currently playing in the NFL, according to Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and his own brother, David, an NFL Network analyst.

The Carrs took on the task of ranking NFL siblings as a way to celebrate the release of the network’s annual list of the league’s best players this week. They said they chose the Bosas for the top spot because of their dominant performances year after year.

“These guys are unbelievable at what they do,” Derek Carr wrote.

The NFL’s most recent defensive player of the year, T.J. Watt, earned the No. 2 spot alongside his brother, J.J.

Derek Carr noted that he carries mental and physical scars from playing this sibling duo over the years.

“I have a scar on my arm from (T.J.’s) facemask hitting me when the Steelers played us in 2018,” he said.

The Carrs pointed out that only one of the five pairs of brothers featured in the list actually has the opportunity to directly compete against each other, although they haven’t yet. Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs will meet on the football field next season if they both stay with their current teams.

“I believe growing up competing against Trevon has helped Stefon become one of the league’s best route runners,” David Carr wrote.

You can check out the full list of unbeatable brother duos (and all of the Carrs’ colorful commentary) on NFL.com.

