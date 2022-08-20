Utah’s tight end position features depth, versatility, production

Much is expected this season at Utah at the tight end position. It is, after all, one of the deepest positions in the program.

Not only do the Utes boast two of the best tight ends in the country in Brant Kuithe and Dalton Kincaid, but they also have a few other players that could make an impact this season.

Which is why Utah loves to use more than one tight end on the field at the same time.

“There’s a lot of multiplicity with the skill set in that room. The thing about the tight end position at Utah is, it’s such a high football intellect,” said offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig. “They have the mental capacity to line up in a lot of different spots. We’ll never put five on the field at the same time like they want to do. But never say never.”

The Utes’ two top returning receivers are tight ends — Kuithe and Kincaid.

“It’s unique, especially in this day and age of football where the tight end is not really a part of everybody’s offense,” said coach Kyle Whittingham said. “A lot of offenses don’t even have a tight end. But for us, and coach Lud, is a big part of what we do. We’ve got the talent level with those two guys. We can accentuate them even more. The No. 1 objective of the offensive coordinator is to get the ball into the hands of the playmakers. And they’re two of the best playmakers.”

Behind Kuithe and Kincaid, there are three players looking to contribute this season — Idaho grad transfer Logan Kendall; USC transfer Munir McClain, who was switched from receiver during the spring; and Thomas Yassmin, a native of Australia.

Tight ends coach Freddie Whittingham calls Kendall “a line-of-scrimmage tight end. He’s a big, physical guy, a blocker. He could get into the 13-personnel groups. He will do what Cole Fotheringham did for us last year. He can also play some fullback for us.”

Kendall “will do anything you ask him to do. He’s paying attention in meetings and he’s picking up the scheme. Then, out on the field, he wants to be physical. He’s a physical guy. He’s going to finish plays,” Freddie Whittingham added. “We’ve been working on his technique. The main thing with him is, he has the attitude where he wants to do everything the way he’s being asked to do it. And he’s doing it with a big-time motor. He’s a guy that’s going to get off the ball and finish through the echo of the whistle.”

McClain “is more of a mold of a pass-catching tight end. He’s very athletic,” according to Freddie Whittingham. “He can run. He’s got really soft hands. I feel great about the depth going into this fall.”

Why did the coaching staff move McClain to tight end?

“He’s got a big body. He’s got a really long wingspan. He’s over 230 pounds now. The way we use tight ends, when we have that second tight end, they are heavily involved in the throw game,” Freddie Whittingham said. “It’s kind of a hybrid between a slot receiver and a tight end. That’s really how we see utilizing him. He’s coming along with his run-blocking. It was new to him and he still has a ways to go in his development there. We think he’s got the frame and the overall ability and size to mold into that position. That’s the best place for him — for his future, too. The NFL is looking for speed tight ends. He’s come along really, really well. We’re happy with the move and I think he’s happy with the move. That was the idea behind that.”

Of Yassmin, Freddie Whittingham said he’s “another tight end I feel great about. He’s big, athletic and he can run. He can do it all. He can run-block and pass-protect. He can run routes.”

Expect to see, once again, a lot of tight ends on the field this season for the Utes.