Jaren Hall was named BYU’s starting quarterback for the opener against Arizona a year ago this week, and did nothing throughout the entire 2021 season to lose that role, aside from sustaining some injuries that caused him to miss three games.

There is definitely not a starting QB derby in Provo this year, and after Saturday’s scrimmage at LaVell Edwards Stadium, it sounds like there is no doubt regarding who will enter the games if, or when, Hall goes out like he did last year and in 2019 when concussions sidelined him a couple of times.

Third-year freshman Jacob Conover is Hall’s clear-cut backup.

“I think we looked really good, especially Jacob Conover, who had a great day today. His (throws) were looking awesome. Tight spirals. And our running backs were hitting the holes hard. I think together we put together just a great drive the first drive we had and were able to keep it going through the whole scrimmage. So it was fun.” — BYU receiver Chase Roberts.

Head coach Kalani Sitake, receivers coach and passing game coordinator Fesi Sitake and receiver Chase Roberts all praised Conover after the scrimmage via Zoom. The scrimmage was not open to the media.

“I think we looked really good, especially Jacob Conover, who had a great day today. His (throws) were looking awesome. Tight spirals,” said Roberts, after being asked how the offense performed.

“And our running backs were hitting the holes hard. I think together we put together just a great drive the first drive we had and were able to keep it going through the whole scrimmage, so it was fun.”

From various reports, it sounds like the offense bounced back well in the 80-play scrimmage — tackling was allowed in about half the plays; others were “thud tempo” in which ball-carriers weren’t taken to the ground — after the defense mostly dominated last week in the first scrimmage.

“We had like three or four touchdowns today, so we were looking good,” Roberts said. “It was awesome.”

After missing practice Thursday because he was not feeling well, Hall got in 30 to 35 plays Saturday with the ones, Kalani Sitake said.

The head coach said a “good amount” of established players were held out on both sides of the ball, but declined to name them all.

Starting free safety Malik Moore said ones went against ones, twos went against twos and so on. He called it an “overall good scrimmage” because “everybody got good, quality work,” but he didn’t weigh in regarding which unit got the upper hand.

“I think overall, our defense is looking really good, and so is our offense,” Moore said. “We always kinda balance each other. Sometimes the offense will make plays, and next thing you know we will make plays or get a three-and-out or something.

“I think the defense is playing really, really well, and we are all healthy and ready to go. So yeah.”

Kalani Sitake said he was pleased with the scrimmage overall exactly two weeks away from the opener on Sept. 3 at USF (2 p.m. MDT, ESPNU). He said the Cougars will return to LES for another scrimmage on Tuesday, then call fall camp a wrap.

Preparations for the Bulls begin in earnest on Wednesday, although some game-week type work has already taken place.

“The key for us is just getting our team ready and getting our depth chart formed and sinking the reps into the guys we think are going to be helpful for us and our depth going into the game,” Sitake said.

“So that was kinda what we wanted to get done today. … FRom what I saw today, I am happy with our team. We will just have to keep working the next couple weeks and get ready for the game.”

Sitake said a lot of the focus on Saturday was on identifying which backups and third-stringers will make the two-deep chart, and also which guys will travel.

“I thought we accomplished that today,” he said.

His cousin, Fesi Sitake, agreed, saying there are still a few first-string depth chart issues to straighten out, but for the most part Saturday was about the twos and threes.

“Up to this point in camp, there have been a lot moments where we have been stagnant as a second group,” Fesi Sitake said. “Today I thought they took a huge jump. I thought the second group was the highlight of the day, really efficient at moving the ball, stepping up, making plays, executing, playing clean football.”

In particular, Fesi Sitake pointed out the play of running back Miles Davis, who is competing with Lopini Katoa, Jackson McChesney and Hinckley Ropati to be Cal transfer Chris Brooks’ primary backup.

All the backup RBs got an even amount of reps.

“Miles Davis is someone just in general, including today, the same thing — every rep he gets is so good for him, and he continues to improve on those,” Fesi Sitake said. “He made a couple runs today where he was just hitting the hole with confidence. He is just someone that continues to emerge as more reps come his way.”