The 2022-23 NBA schedule was released Wednesday, and while it’s hard to know how to analyze the schedule until we know exactly what the Utah Jazz roster will look like, we can still anticipate a few of the marquee nights of the season.

So here are four games at Vivint Arena you won’t want to miss:

Opening night

It’s going to be Will Hardy’s debut as an NBA head coach, it’s going to be the first official look at the roster the Jazz are going to have this season, and it’s going to be against reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, who are hoping to have a healthy Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. ready to go on opening night.

No matter what happens throughout the rest of the summer, we’re going to learn a lot on opening night, Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Jazz vs. Knicks

The Jazz don’t have any games scheduled for ESPN or ABC, and their lone TNT game is against the New York Knicks on Nov. 15. Clearly the scheduling gurus at TNT are betting on a trade that will send Donovan Mitchell to the Knicks, and if that does end up happening, you won’t want to miss Mitchell’s return to Vivint Arena.

But even if Mitchell ends up staying on the Jazz roster, he’ll be going up against the team that was rumored to be targeting him, which now features Jalen Brunson, who torched Mitchell in the playoffs with the Dallas Mavericks.

The return of Rudy Gobert

No one is going to want to miss the return of the Stifle Tower.

The Jazz will first play against Rudy Gobert and the Timberwolves on Oct. 21 in Minnesota. But Gobert will return to Vivint for the first time wearing a different jersey on Friday, Dec. 9. There’s no doubt that there will be a lot of love shared when the three-time defensive player of the year who spent the first nine years of his NBA career with the Jazz returns to where it all began.

The return of Royce O’Neale

Let’s not forget that the Jazz traded another one of their starters earlier this summer and he’ll be back with his new team, the Brooklyn Nets, on Friday, Jan. 20.

Royce O’Neale grew from an undrafted project player who started his career overseas and was fighting for the final spot on the Jazz roster, into a knock-down 3-point shooter and one of the most dependable perimeter defenders in the league. Watching him play for another team is going to be a must-see event.

This week in Jazz history

On Aug. 23, 2020, Utah’s Donovan Mitchell and Denver’s Jamal Murray made NBA history in the first game in NBA postseason history in which opposing players scored 50 points each. Mitchell finished with 51 points on 15-for-27 shooting (and 17-for-18 on free throws) in a 129-127 Jazz win in Game 4. Murray finished with 50 points (18-31 FG, 9-15 3-point FG) and 11 rebounds. While the Jazz took a 3-1 series lead with the win, the Nuggets ended up rallying to win the series in Game 7.

