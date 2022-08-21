How BYU quarterback greats size up Jaren Hall’s game

Jaren Hall is going back to where it all began — Tampa, Florida.

The junior quarterback from Spanish Fork will lead No. 25 BYU into South Florida on Sept. 3. It will be his second appearance at Raymond James Stadium.

The first visit didn’t go so well. Hall, making his first start for the injured Zach Wilson in 2019, was sacked five times and knocked out of the game with a concussion in the fourth quarter. The stubborn Bulls rallied to stun BYU 27-23.

When Hall marches the Cougars back into Tampa, he will do so with a much better team and with the full confidence from those who have been in his shoes before.

Six former BYU quarterbacks, all decorated by their own achievements, weigh in on the season ahead for Hall, who defeated a school-record six P5 opponents in 2021.

Ty Detmer (1987-1991)

BYU quarterback Ty Detmer looks to pass against the Miami Hurricanes in Provo. Ravell Call, Deseret News

Ty Detmer threw for 15,031 yards and 121 touchdowns. He set 59 NCAA records and won the 1990 Heisman Trophy, the Maxwell Award and the Davey O’Brien Award (twice). Among the accolades is a 28-21 triumph against No. 1 Miami in 1990.

Detmer was inducted into the Texas High School Hall of Fame in 1997, the BYU Hall of Fame in 2000 and the College Football Hall of Fame in 2012. He has watched Hall mature since high school and believes he is ready for a big year.

Says Detmer: “Him being the starter all year gives you a ton of experience. Now the leadership part kicks in. I remember my sophomore year, you are out proving yourself, trying to earn the respect from the team. After a year, you have earned that. You can let natural leadership kick in and you play a little more freely. The experience he got last year will help a ton this year. He’s athletic, he makes all the throws and he’s still putting the work in. I liked him coming out of high school. I think he’s doing now what they thought he would do.”

Robbie Bosco (1981-1985)

BYU quarterback Robbie Bosco delivers a pass on the run against the UTEP Miners in Provo. Ravell Call, Deseret News

Robbie Bosco engineered BYU’s only undefeated season (13-0) and national championship in 1984 by defeating Michigan 24-17 in the Holiday Bowl. He also finished No. 1 in the nation in total offense and No. 3 in the Heisman voting.

During his time in Provo, Bosco threw for 8,400 yards and 66 touchdowns and was inducted into the BYU Hall of Fame in 1995. His fall forecast for Hall calls for open receivers and lots of touchdowns.

Says Bosco: “I think Jaren is going to be a phenomenal football player. He’s got experience and he’s got more knowledge. Every year you gain knowledge. It’s through learning the system, learning what to do with the football, learning the timing of when to make the right throw at the right time, and when to get out of the pocket. He does some natural things when he gets going. The plays he made last year against Utah were phenomenal. I know everybody says, ‘If he can stay healthy’ — he’s going to stay healthy. I have no concerns at all for that kid. I think he’s going to have a good career in the NFL too.”

Max Hall (2006-2009)

BYU quarterback Max Hall makes a pass during game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2009, in Arlington, Texas. Tony Gutierrez, Associated Press

Max Hall is the winningest quarterback in BYU history with 32 victories. He threw for 11,365 yards and 94 touchdowns. Among his biggest wins was a 14-13 come-from-behind triumph against No. 3 Oklahoma at Dallas Cowboys Stadium in 2009.

Hall notes two specific areas necessary for Jaren Hall to thrive.

Says Hall: “I love Jaren. I think he’s a special talent. I think he’s smart. He makes good decisions. I think he’s a great leader. We expect big things out of him this year. He has a year under his belt and he has a good supporting cast around him. We expect him to perform. Two things with him — is consistency. He has to perform week in and week out and he’s got to perform in practice every day and he’s got to stay healthy. If he can do those two things, where he’s consistently practicing and playing every week and not having to sit out — I think that’s a big deal for quarterback continuing to get the reps. If he does that, I think he’s going to have a great year and BYU is going to have a great year. As the QB goes, the team goes.”

Marc Wilson (1975-1979)

BYU All-American quarterback Marc Wilson prepares to take a snap during practice in Provo. Don Grayston, Deseret News

Marc Wilson threw for 7,272 yards and 59 touchdowns. He also ran for eight touchdowns and was inducted into the BYU Hall of Fame in 1990 and the College Football Hall of Fame in 1996.

Wilson and the Cougars opened the 1979 season with a stunning 18-17 upset against No. 14 Texas A&M in Houston. He completed a pass to Mike Lacey for a two-point conversion with 52 seconds remaining to win the game and make the first live BYU football broadcast on KBYU-TV all the more historic. As a mobile quarterback himself, Wilson loves the way Hall can get around.

Says Wilson: “I love the way he plays. He is such a great athlete. If you can buy yourself some time and improvise a little bit — what a great thing that is for the offense and that is what that guy can do. He’s great at buying himself some time. If he has to run, he’s great at running. He can throw it on the run. He can make things happen when there is really nothing that’s going to happen unless he lights up things with his athletic ability.”

Gary Sheide (1973-1974)

Gary Sheide, the BYUtv play-by-play announcer, calls the game at Larry H. Miller Field in Provo on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

In just two seasons at BYU, Gary Sheide introduced LaVell Edward’s passing attack in a way that changed college football forever. While most schools were focused on three yards and a cloud of dust, Sheide threw for 4,587 yards and 45 touchdowns.

Along the way, Sheide led BYU to the program’s first WAC championship and bowl game in the 1974 Fiesta Bowl. He was also the Cougars’ first Sammy Baugh Trophy winner as the nation’s best quarterback. Sheide was inducted into the BYU Hall of Fame in 2011. He believes Hall has all the skills that he needs to succeed.

Says Sheide: “I hope Jaren has a healthy and productive season. In my opinion, if he stays healthy, I anticipate that he will lead BYU to a bowl game and will be a high draft choice in the NFL.”

Brandon Doman (1998-2001)

BYU’s Brandon Doman hurdles Colorado State’s Aaron Sprague (29) at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo Thursday, November 1, 2001. Jason Olson, Deseret News

Brandon Doman passed for 4,354 yards and 33 touchdowns. He also ran for 624 yards and 11 touchdowns. He took over the starting job to lead BYU to a 37-13 victory against New Mexico in Edwards’ final home game as head coach.

The following week in Salt Lake City, Doman capped Edwards’ Hall of Fame career with a come-from-behind 34-27 win at Utah. Doman ran for a four-yard touchdown with 24 seconds remaining and hit Soren Halladay for a two-point conversion.

He also marched BYU to a 12-0 record and No. 9 ranking in 2001 before injuries transformed the final weeks of the season. Doman and Hall mirror each other in elusiveness and toughness.

Says Doman: “I absolutely expect Jaren to have a great season. Great quarterbacks are full of grit — unconquerable. They also find a way to keep the chains moving. Completions, completions, completions equal first downs which equal touchdowns.”

• • •

During his sophomore season in 2021, Hall won eight of the 10 games he played in. He passed for 2,583 yards and 20 touchdowns with just five interceptions. Hall also rushed for 307 yards and three touchdowns. He managed to defeat Arizona, Utah and Arizona State with broken ribs.

As he approaches his return to South Florida, where it all began for him, he is surrounded by a cast of characters similar to all the successful signal-callers that have come before him. But this is his time and his team — what he does with the opportunity it is up to him — and to them — and CougarNation can hardly wait.