BYU football gets commitment from 3-star wide receiver with multiple Power 5 offers

BYU is being lauded for a seemingly deep wide receiving corps heading into the 2022 college football season, but on Sunday, the Cougars’ future at the position was bolstered even further.

Josiah Phillips, a three-star recruit out of California, announced via social media that he’s committed to Kalani Sitake’s program as a member of the 2023 recruiting class.

Phillips is a 6-foot-4, 190-pound wide receiver from Chatsworsth, California, where he plays for Sierra Canyon High.

Phillips holds a dozen scholarship offers from FBS schools, according to 247 Sports, among them Power Five programs such as Oregon, LSU, California, Michigan State, Pittsburgh and Oregon State. Utah State has also offered Phillips, per 247 Sports.

He is rated a three-star prospect in 247 Sports’ composite rankings, and the 13th commit in the Cougars’ 2023 class.

Phillips cited BYU’s move to the Big 12 next season and his relationship with the Cougars’ staff — including his recruiter, receivers coach Fesi Sitake — as reasons to choose them over the other two schools in his top three, California and San Diego State, according to 247 Sports’ Greg Biggins.

“That’s a big time move for them because BYU has always been good every year but never gets the respect they deserve. I think that move will definitely help them in that regard so I’m really excited about my decision,” Phillips said on BYU’s move to the Big 12.