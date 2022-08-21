3-star Texas wide receiver Keith Abney commits to Utah State football

3-star Texas wide receiver Keith Abney committed to Utah State on Sunday, announcing his commitment on Twitter.
“First off I want to thank God for putting me in the position that I’m in today, I want to thank my whole family, friends and coaches that I’ve had throughout my life. I want to thank all the coaches that recruited me and gave me the opportunity to go to their school. With that being said for the next 3-4 years I will be taking my talents to Utah State University,” Abney wrote.
Abney is rated as a 3-star prospect by Rivals. He is part of the class of 2023.
The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Abney had offers from Boston College, Army, Air Force, Kansas State, Navy and Pitt, among others.
