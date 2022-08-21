Facebook Twitter
3-star Texas wide receiver Keith Abney commits to Utah State football

By  Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
Utah State Aggies football players run onto the field at Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah.

Utah State Aggies players run on the field during an NCAA football game against New Mexico Lobos at Maverik Stadium in Logan on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.

Yukai Peng, Deseret News

3-star Texas wide receiver Keith Abney committed to Utah State on Sunday, announcing his commitment on Twitter.

“First off I want to thank God for putting me in the position that I’m in today, I want to thank my whole family, friends and coaches that I’ve had throughout my life. I want to thank all the coaches that recruited me and gave me the opportunity to go to their school. With that being said for the next 3-4 years I will be taking my talents to Utah State University,” Abney wrote.

Abney is rated as a 3-star prospect by Rivals. He is part of the class of 2023.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Abney had offers from Boston College, Army, Air Force, Kansas State, Navy and Pitt, among others.

