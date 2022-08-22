Facebook Twitter
Television Entertainment

Erin from ‘The Office’ and Dylan from ‘Severance’ are co-hosting ‘The Great American Baking Show’

American actors Ellie Kemper and Zach Cherry will co-host Season 6 of the ‘Great British Baking Show’ U.S. spinoff series

By  Lindsey Harper
A still from “The Great American Baking Show.” Ellie Kemper and Zach Cherry will appear as judges in Season 6.

Mark Bourdillion, ABC

Actors Ellie Kemper (“The Office”) and Zach Cherry (“Severance”) are officially co-hosting Season 6 of “The Great American Baking Show.”

Driving the news: People magazine made the announcement on Wednesday, reporting that “production is currently underway in the United Kingdom on the six, 60-minute episode series.”

  • The show, which is the U.S. adaptation of “The Great British Baking Show,” will premiere on The Roku Channel in 2023.
What they’re saying: Brian Tannenbaum, head of alternative originals at Roku, expressed his excitement over the news, saying, “We could not ask for a more perfect duo than Ellie and Zach to co-host The Great American Baking Show,” People reported.

  • “Our adaptation of the iconic series will continue to dish out the enduring warmth and humor that fans of the Baking Show universe love, with a twist that we know Ellie and Zach will deliver,” Tannenbaum continued.
  • Details: According to The Kitchn, “The Great British Baking Show’s” beloved Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will return in the American edition and maintain their roles as judges.
  • “The Great American Baking Show” first came out in 2015 under the name the “Great Holiday Baking Show.”
  • The show focuses on groups of amateur bakers as they face off in a series of culinary challenges, competing to become “America’s Best Amateur Baker.”
  • Past seasons of the show are available to watch on Hulu.
