Erin from ‘The Office’ and Dylan from ‘Severance’ are co-hosting ‘The Great American Baking Show’
American actors Ellie Kemper and Zach Cherry will co-host Season 6 of the ‘Great British Baking Show’ U.S. spinoff series
Actors Ellie Kemper (“The Office”) and Zach Cherry (“Severance”) are officially co-hosting Season 6 of “The Great American Baking Show.”
Driving the news: People magazine made the announcement on Wednesday, reporting that “production is currently underway in the United Kingdom on the six, 60-minute episode series.”
- The show, which is the U.S. adaptation of “The Great British Baking Show,” will premiere on The Roku Channel in 2023.
What they’re saying: Brian Tannenbaum, head of alternative originals at Roku, expressed his excitement over the news, saying, “We could not ask for a more perfect duo than Ellie and Zach to co-host The Great American Baking Show,” People reported.
- “Our adaptation of the iconic series will continue to dish out the enduring warmth and humor that fans of the Baking Show universe love, with a twist that we know Ellie and Zach will deliver,” Tannenbaum continued.
- Details: According to The Kitchn, “The Great British Baking Show’s” beloved Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will return in the American edition and maintain their roles as judges.
- “The Great American Baking Show” first came out in 2015 under the name the “Great Holiday Baking Show.”
- The show focuses on groups of amateur bakers as they face off in a series of culinary challenges, competing to become “America’s Best Amateur Baker.”
- Past seasons of the show are available to watch on Hulu.
