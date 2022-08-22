Erin from ‘The Office’ and Dylan from ‘Severance’ are co-hosting ‘The Great American Baking Show’

Actors Ellie Kemper (“The Office”) and Zach Cherry (“Severance”) are officially co-hosting Season 6 of “The Great American Baking Show.”

Driving the news: People magazine made the announcement on Wednesday, reporting that “production is currently underway in the United Kingdom on the six, 60-minute episode series.”



The show, which is the U.S. adaptation of “The Great British Baking Show,” will premiere on The Roku Channel in 2023.

What they’re saying: Brian Tannenbaum, head of alternative originals at Roku, expressed his excitement over the news, saying, “We could not ask for a more perfect duo than Ellie and Zach to co-host The Great American Baking Show,” People reported.

