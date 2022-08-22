Facebook Twitter
Monday, August 22, 2022 | 
NFL Sports BYU Football

This Utah native’s first NFL touchdown united both sides of the Utah, BYU rivalry

Samson Nacua, who played for both the Utes and Cougars, caught his first NFL touchdown pass during preseason action

By  Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
SHARE This Utah native’s first NFL touchdown united both sides of the Utah, BYU rivalry
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Samson Nacua (86) celebrates a touchdown against the Detroit Lions.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Samson Nacua (86) celebrates a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the second half of an NFL preseason football game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.

AJ Mast, Associated Press

Samson Nacua has fans on both sides of the BYU-Utah rivalry.

That makes sense, after the former Timpview High wide receiver played for the University of Utah for five seasons before finishing out his college career with one season at BYU.

Now, Nacua is trying to make an NFL roster, after the Indianapolis Colts signed the undrafted free agent.

Related

Known for his effusive, friendly personality, Nacua was understandably excited when he made his first NFL touchdown catch during the Colts’ 27-26 preseason loss to the Detroit Lions last Saturday. 

With the Colts trailing by seven in the game’s final minute, Nacua made a nice adjustment on a throw from Jack Coan to his back shoulder, then caught the ball inside the 5 and fell into the end zone for the touchdown.

While Indianapolis failed on a two-point conversion following the touchdown that would have given the Colts the win, the moment had already been made for Nacua, and former teammates from both BYU and Utah were there to cheer the accomplishment.

Specifically, Utah and Layton High alum Julian Blackmon, now a safety for the Colts, celebrated with Nacua on the field after the touchdown grab, then gave him a shoutout on Twitter later.

Blackmon wasn’t the only one to celebrate with Nacua on social media. Among those congratulating him were his brother, Puka Nacua, his teammate at BYU last season, as well as another former Ute teammate, John Penisini, who retired from the NFL this offseason.

 

Up next for Samson Nacua is trying to make the Colts’ 53-man roster, though it’s more likely the rookie is competing for a spot on the team’s practice squad.

NFL teams must cut the number of players on their active roster to 80 by Tuesday afternoon, then trim down the roster to 53 players by 2 p.m. MDT on Aug. 30.

The Colts’ preseason finale is this Saturday at 5:30 p.m. against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Next Up In Sports
How many jersey numbers do the Yankees have left?
These players with Utah ties have been named to college football award watch lists
Dennis Rodman wants to help Brittney Griner. Here’s how
High school boys golf: Week 2 recap from Regions 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 12, 13 and 14
Will Albert Pujols hit 700 home runs? Here’s how close the 11-time All-Star is to reaching that milestone
The Jazz reportedly turned down this Knicks offer for Donovan Mitchell