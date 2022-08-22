This Utah native’s first NFL touchdown united both sides of the Utah, BYU rivalry

Samson Nacua has fans on both sides of the BYU-Utah rivalry.

That makes sense, after the former Timpview High wide receiver played for the University of Utah for five seasons before finishing out his college career with one season at BYU.

Now, Nacua is trying to make an NFL roster, after the Indianapolis Colts signed the undrafted free agent.

Known for his effusive, friendly personality, Nacua was understandably excited when he made his first NFL touchdown catch during the Colts’ 27-26 preseason loss to the Detroit Lions last Saturday.

With the Colts trailing by seven in the game’s final minute, Nacua made a nice adjustment on a throw from Jack Coan to his back shoulder, then caught the ball inside the 5 and fell into the end zone for the touchdown.

While Indianapolis failed on a two-point conversion following the touchdown that would have given the Colts the win, the moment had already been made for Nacua, and former teammates from both BYU and Utah were there to cheer the accomplishment.

Specifically, Utah and Layton High alum Julian Blackmon, now a safety for the Colts, celebrated with Nacua on the field after the touchdown grab, then gave him a shoutout on Twitter later.

You see my brotha😎 https://t.co/Si4TWgpEgS — Julian Blackmon (@JumpManJu32) August 21, 2022

Blackmon wasn’t the only one to celebrate with Nacua on social media. Among those congratulating him were his brother, Puka Nacua, his teammate at BYU last season, as well as another former Ute teammate, John Penisini, who retired from the NFL this offseason.

Julian and Samson 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾🔥🔥🔥 UBOYZZZ 🤟🏽 — John Penisini (@Dub_jayy_boy) August 20, 2022

Watching Julian Balckman go celebrate with him makes me so happy. Ute proud! — Georges Niang (@georgesburnerMF) August 20, 2022

You love to see BYU legend Samson Nacua celebrating his first NFL touchdown with Ute legend Julian Blackmon..



See guys, can’t we all just get along? 😁 https://t.co/LFodBsARpF — Terrell Williams (@4Wade2021) August 20, 2022

Love seeing Samson and Juice celebrate together again! — Ute McTwist (RIP Ty and Aaron #22💔) (@MTwist91) August 21, 2022

Samson and Julian 🥲 — 🌹Jack🌹 (@Hallandale_Utes) August 20, 2022

Up next for Samson Nacua is trying to make the Colts’ 53-man roster, though it’s more likely the rookie is competing for a spot on the team’s practice squad.

NFL teams must cut the number of players on their active roster to 80 by Tuesday afternoon, then trim down the roster to 53 players by 2 p.m. MDT on Aug. 30.

The Colts’ preseason finale is this Saturday at 5:30 p.m. against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

