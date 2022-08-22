The Jazz reportedly turned down this Knicks offer for Donovan Mitchell

As the NBA offseason has gone on and it has been reported that the Utah Jazz and New York Knicks have had trade discussions around Donovan Mitchell, it has become abundantly clear the sort of package the Knicks could offer the Jazz for Mitchell, including a combination of young players, draft picks and other players to meet salary requirements for a deal.

The question, of course, has become which, among the many options possible, the two sides might agree upon. It takes two to tango, after all.

On Monday morning, The Athletic reported that one offer the Knicks have presented the Jazz was Evan Fournier (helps salary requirement), Obi Toppin (young player), “additional salary,” two unprotected first-round picks and three other first-round draft picks.

The Athletic reported that “The Jazz’s asking price has been more significant than that.”

The Athletic also reported that “A deal is not considered imminent yet, but the Knicks are motivated to acquire Mitchell.”

Additionally, The Athletic reported, as it has multiple times, that the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards remain potential suitors for Mitchell.

The reporting on Mitchell was part of a story that was primarily focused on Kevin Durant, with The Athletic reporting that the Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat “remain among the most serious threats to land Durant,” but that no deal is imminent.

