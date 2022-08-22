A year ago, Utah boasted an explosive offense, led by quarterback Cam Rising.

But the wide receivers didn’t always feel like they were a big part of all of the fireworks. Wide receiver Devaughn Vele said he feels that the Utes won games without much help from the receivers.

This season, the receivers want to play a bigger role.

With that in mind, for wide receivers coach Chad Bumphis, last year’s Arizona game stands out.

I want guys that are competitive and bust their tails. It’s never been an effort issue. The effort is there. We’ve just got to make sure we’re clean in everything we’re doing.” — Utah receivers coach Chad Bumphis

“(Arizona) challenged us at the line of scrimmage and we did not respond well. I tell them this all the time. We want to be a big part of why we’re successful. We have the guys to do it. We have the talent,” he said. “We have everything we need from leadership to guys wanting to do it the right way. My challenge to them was, ‘Be so good that we can’t not get you the ball.’

“We have unbelievable players all over the offense. We may have the best tight end room in the country. The running back room is loaded. But at the same time, make us want to get you the ball. So far in camp, they’ve done that,” he continued. “They’ve stepped up and competed. I want guys that are competitive and bust their tails. It’s never been an effort issue. The effort is there. We’ve just got to make sure we’re clean in everything we’re doing.”

Aside from Vele, the Utes’ receivers include Solomon Enis, Jaylen Dixon, Money Parks, Makai Cope, Tiquan Gilmore (a junior college transfer), Sidney Mbanasor and Tao Johnson.

Offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig is hoping to get more production on the outside from the receivers.

“With Devaughn Vele stepping up and Solo is such a solid performer, we know what we’re going to get out of him,” Ludwig said. “I’m really excited about the growth and maturity of Money Parks and Makai Cope. They’ve made some big steps.”

The younger receivers “have some good mentors and they teach them. They can sit back and learn,” Ludwig said. “They have to maintain that edge and sense of urgency because they’re here to play. We want them ready to go. It’s a dynamic and diverse skill set each of them bring. … They did a good job in the scrimmage. They’re still growing up and learning. But I’m excited about the prospects with those players.”

Bumphis said his wide receivers room is deeper than it was last season.

“We have a lot of guys that can help us this year. In the past, so much of that wide receiver room was centered around (Britain) Covey, and rightly so,” he said. “With him leaving, some of the guys have stepped up. It’s going to take a room full of guys to fill those shoes. They’ve all bought in. That’s the biggest thing. Everyone has seen that they can make the plays. We’re a deeper room because they know their positions and other positions.”

Certainly, the Utes must fill the void left by Covey at slot receiver.

“I don’t think one person can fill that role. It’s got to be multiple people because (Covey) brought so much to the table,” Bumphis said. “We all know what he did. But we have a lot of guys that can play there — JD, Tao, Gilmore. Vele can move inside. We have the depth, it’s just a matter of putting guys in position to do what they do well so they have a higher chance of being successful.”

Enis likes the depth in the receivers room.

“We’ve got JD and new people in. Gilmore is playing the slot. Everyone’s versatile. (Tight end) Brant (Kuithe) can play the slot,” he said. “I can play the slot. Vele can play the slot. That’s what is going to make us so versatile and lethal this coming season.”

Utah cornerback Clark Phillips said the wide receivers could be a pleasant surprise to those outside the team this season.

“Those are guys everyone knows. They’ve seen them around the program. It might catch some people by surprise,” he said. “But for us, we already knew that those dudes were legit. That’s the fun part about it, seeing them come along and develop. As Utah Utes, we pride ourselves on development. It’s a blessing to see that coming to fruition.”